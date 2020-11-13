CASA gets a bigger house

CASA of the Cheaha Region moved to new headquarters last week on Choccolocco Road in Anniston, making more room to accommodate volunteers who will help kids navigate court cases and foster care.
The nonprofit consists of four employees and about 40 volunteers serving more than 600 children between Calhoun and St. Clair counties. Each volunteer is a court-appointed special advocate — or CASA — who works with those whose parents are involved in cases of neglect, abuse, drug addiction or other behaviors that bring their child-rearing abilities into question. The new office — a one-story home with a large den for volunteer training classes and a big back yard — will help accommodate CASA of the Cheaha Region growing to meet demand. The group is looking for more volunteers to fill a training class in January.
Volunteers will help kids through not only the court process, but the changes that come during a disruptive time in their lives. Sometimes those changes include a new school, a new home or even a new family, if they’re taken into the foster care system.
“Everything else in their life may change, but we are their constant,” said Shelley Burt, a CASA volunteer, at a ribbon-cutting for the new office.
Burt has been a CASA for about a year, she said, working with 13 kids in that time. She went to their football games and visited their schools, and when COVID-19 took away in-person meetings, she called them each week.
Beyond the acts of kindness, CASA volunteers get to know the children and what they want. Case workers from the Department of Human Resources might have more than 100 children’s cases to watch; attorneys may face a similar workload. When it’s time for a judge to sit with those case workers and lawyers, a CASA speaks on behalf of their child, explained Lori Adams, the group’s outreach coordinator.
“We get to know them at every level: at home, at school, at their baseball game, we get to know what their favorite color is,” said Adams. “When we go to court we have to make a recommendation, based on what is best for permanency, knowing everything we can about that child’s life and family and interviewing everybody others may not have had time to do.”
Of the roughly 600 available cases, CASA is assigned to about 250, often those with the gravest circumstances, according to Laura Miller, director of the CASA branch.
Most of the cases are tied to substance abuse, but each one starts the same way: A judge decides that an advocate is necessary, a volunteer is assigned and that volunteer begins to collect information on the case and build a relationship with the child. The volunteer is expected to stay involved for as long as a year; after that point, Miller said, the court will usually make a decision for permanent placement for the child.
Volunteers get 30 hours of training up front to be sworn in, Miller said, learning about trauma, substance abuse, sensitivity and cultural education, among other topics. Then they’re eased into the work, she said, with support from other volunteers and CASA staff.
“We want to provide a down-to-earth volunteer, not a suit and tie,” Miller said.
Training also includes time management skills to help balance non-CASA life with volunteer work, she said. Volunteers meet with kids a minimum of once a month, “but we like to do it more,” Adams said.
Volunteers have to be at least 21 years old, Miller said. There’s a need for male volunteers, she said, and volunteers of a wide ethnic background — anything that can help an advocate connect with kids. Volunteers also have to be ready to make the one-year commitment, if they decide after training that work as an advocate is right for them.
“We will not be the people who come into a kid’s life and leaves,” Miller said.
For more information about volunteering, visit cheahacasa.org or call outreach coordinator Lori Adams at 678-488-4387.