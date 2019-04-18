Calhoun County Board of Education members bid farewell to former interim Superintendent Jon Paul Campbell Thursday night with their thanks.
“The Lord sent him our way,” board member Mike Almaroad said. During the board’s regular meeting Almaroad thanked Campbell for his “calming personality” that “pulled the system and the board together.”
Campbell, the former superintendent of Jacksonville City Schools, was selected as an interim superintendent in November after then-superintendent Joe Dyar announced that he would retire on Dec. 31. Campbell held the position until just weeks ago, when Donald Turner, the system’s then-executive director, was selected to permanently fill the role on April 2.
Board member Lisa Amerson said Campbell had “everything possible” thrown at him in the short span he served the school system, but “he handled it with grace.”
Campbell, who retired after leaving the Jacksonville school system in 2015, thanked the board for the opportunity, and said he would be ready to help if he’s ever needed.
Tina Parris, the system’s chief financial officer, told the board that the year-to-date budget as of February is ahead of last year’s budget in the same month by about $969,000, thanks to the county’s collection of ad valorem, 1 percent sales and alcohol taxes, among others.
She said after the meeting apparent surplus could be misleading if taken out of context.
“I think we are collecting more, but I’m not sure that’s a true picture of how much more,” she said, noting that the county has been able to collect those taxes much more quickly this year than last. She said the budget should be more in line with last year’s totals in a few months as tax collection ends.
“Hopefully we’re still going to be ahead, but it won’t be like that,” she noted.
In other business, the school board:
— Approved a list of the county’s “most outstanding” graduating seniors. Deputy Superintendent Ed Roe said the list will be announced on the night of graduation.
— Recognized elementary and high school participants in the annual State Superintendent’s Visual Arts Exhibit.