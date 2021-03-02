Calhoun County's 108 sirens in its outdoor warning system gear up for storm season

JACKSONVILLE — The “hazmat” and “attack” settings in Calhoun County’s outdoor siren control software don’t get too much use.
The 108 sirens distributed throughout the county are most frequently heard when they’re being tested, as they were Tuesday at 4 p.m., and the first Tuesday of every month prior. The sound is the same as an air-raid siren, a banshee wail that builds and ebbs to catch attention and send people who are outdoors back inside.
Sometimes, especially during the spring months when tornado and severe storm activity in Alabama reaches its peak, the system runs for real, without a polite (if slightly robotic) voice announcing, “This is a test and only a test.”
Asked what the “attack” siren sounds like, Myles Chamblee, interim director of the county Emergency Management Agency, played an audio clip from his phone. EMA public information officer Tiffany DeBoer immediately recognized the bassy, menacing tone.
“That’s like ‘The Purge,’” she said after a shocked laugh, referring to a series of recent horror movies set in an America in which crimes can’t be prosecuted if they’re committed on one specific night each year. The sound plays at the start of that night in each film.
Fortunately, hazmat incidents and annual murder holidays are scarce in Calhoun County, though Chamblee is wary of unintentional announcements: The buttons to trigger the two routines are right beside the test function. A 2018 false alarm in Hawaii, in which a state employee inadvertently announced an impending missile strike that didn’t exist, is fresh enough in his mind to insist that at least two other employees verify the settings before he starts a test.
Once engaged, the system sends radio signals to each siren to ask if it’s ready to be triggered. Errors here will tell the agency that one of the sirens is offline and worth checking out. After about a half-minute, the full roster of sirens report to the system that they’re ready, and the test announcement goes out.
The county is divided into quadrants, roughly based on the cardinal directions, and again divided by rough approximations of cities and volunteer fire department districts, such as the Ohatchee or Mount Olive areas. Each siren can be triggered individually, Chamblee said, or all at once, as they are during testing.
Live siren warnings activate automatically, Chamblee said, triggered in areas enclosed in the National Weather Service’s severe weather polygons. After the first alert, he said, EMA staff manually activate sirens as needed.
There’s a siren in the EMA building’s front yard, a Whelan “five-stack,” according to deputy director Greg Militano. Some counties have sirens that have bullhorns for heads; Calhoun’s utility pole-sized sirens are topped with a stack of six metal saucers, with a speaker between each pair of plates. According to Whelan’s website, each speaker is rated at 126 decibels from about 100 feet away. Through the EMA building’s walls — which look more than a foot thick, a holdover from the building’s origin as a National Guard post — the siren is barely audible. Even in a normal building, Chamblee said, they’re not always easy to hear.
“Which is why we encourage people not to rely on them,” DeBoer said.
Outdoor sirens are most useful to people outdoors, Chamblee said, using Oxford’s Choccolocco Park as an example. Folks who have come to town for a soccer tournament, for instance, aren’t likely to have signed up for weather alerts from the EMA. The sirens, though, can warn the entire park to pack up and head inside before the weather turns on them.
Locals, meanwhile, are encouraged to sign up for the EMA’s free Everbridge service, which sends alerts by text, email or phone call. Signing up for text alerts is the fastest method of registering, by texting “CalhounEMA” (without quotes) to 888-777 and following the prompts.
Users can also sign up on the EMA website by visiting calhounema.org and clicking “Calhoun County alerts,” where registrants can arrange for emailed alerts, phone calls and set areas of interest. Someone who works in Oxford and lives in Jacksonville, for instance, might want notifications from both cities.
In addition to those alerts, DeBoer recommended keeping a weather radio in the bedroom, so that severe weather updates can potentially wake county residents before tornadoes touch down. Chamblee said Alabama leads the country in nighttime tornado fatalities.
“You need something that is for sure going to wake you up at night,” DeBoer said.