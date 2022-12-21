Calhoun County will be under Hard Freeze Warning beginning Friday

The earlier advisory by the National Weather Service in Birmingham concerning a Hard Freeze Watch for Calhoun County has been upgraded to a warning.
The warning is in effect from midnight Friday morning through 9 a.m. Sunday.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
Purchase an online subscription to our website for $7.99 a month with automatic renewal or purchase a full year subscription for only $69.99 with automatic renewal. Each online subscription gives you full access to all of our newspaper websites and mobile applications. To cancel you may contact Customer Service @ 256-235-9253 or email ggray@annistonstar.com.
|Rate
|Price
|Duration
|All-Access: Monthly
|$7.99
|for 30 days
|1 year Online Renewal-Current Subscribers
|$69.99
|for 365 days
This service allows you continued access past our online paywall for the duration of your subscription. For further assitance, please call our office at 256-235-9258 or send an email containing your name, address and phone number to ggray@annistonstar.com.
The earlier advisory by the National Weather Service in Birmingham concerning a Hard Freeze Watch for Calhoun County has been upgraded to a warning.
The warning is in effect from midnight Friday morning through 9 a.m. Sunday.
A Wind Chill Watch remains in effect from midnight Friday morning through noon on Saturday; however, Calhoun County remains on the border of counties now under a Wind Chill Warning.
The Calhoun County Emergency Management Agency posted the NWS forecast change just before noon on Wednesday calling the system “unlike anything we’ve seen for many years” and warning of its potential to be “dangerous or life-threatening.”
Thursday will be cloudy with a slight chance of rain and a high of 54 degrees.
Thursday night is forecasted to have rain before midnight, then a slight chance of rain and snow between midnight and 3 a.m., then a chance of flurries after 3 a.m. The low temperature will fall to around 11 degrees.
Wind chill values are projected to be as low as -1 with the south winds gusting from 5 to 15 miles per hour before becoming northwest after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 35 miles per hour. The chance of precipitation is 80 percent with little or no snow accumulation expected.
Friday will be sunny and cold with a high of near 22 degrees with northwest winds gusting between 15 and 30 miles per hour.
Friday night will be mostly clear with a low of around 9 degrees.
Saturday remains clear with a high near 26 degrees and a low around 13 degrees.
Christmas Day will be sunny with a high of 35 degrees and a low of 18 degrees.
Temperatures are forecast to start climbing again on Monday with sunny skies and a high near 43 degrees and a low around 25 degrees.
Staff Writer Brian Graves: 256-236-1551.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.