Calhoun County to build two new tornado shelters with FEMA grants

The Calhoun County Commission approved a grant agreement with the Federal Emergency Management Agency on Thursday to construct two tornado shelters.
Michael Barton, director of Calhoun County’s Emergency Management Agency, said it would take some time to complete the storm shelters.
“But you’ve got to start somewhere,” Barton said. “Even though the pandemic is raging around us, there are still demands and deadlines we have to meet.”
The grant was applied for under FEMA’s Hazard Mitigation Grant program, which provides funding for communities that have experienced a severe weather event. The severe weather event, in this case, was an EF-3 tornado that devastated the county on March 19, 2018.
The two locations approved to receive a shelter are at Nances Creek’s community park and at the Angel community’s ballfields located at the intersection of Cedar Springs Road and Cedar Springs Drive. Both communities were within the path of the March 19, 2018, tornado that smashed much of the area.
The agreement states that FEMA will provide 75 percent of the funding and the county will contribute 25 percent. The total estimated budget for both projects is $135,061, according to Barton.
The county has another seven to nine pending applications with FEMA, Barton said, but he notes that the county has already been waiting two years and expects to wait another two years to hear back.
“The county has allotted so much money per disaster shelter, so we know the funds are available,” Barton said.
The county EMA office indicated in its news release that the county’s contribution could come in the form of in-kind services, which are non-monetary services contributed to the project itself.
The project is currently in the planning phase, where the county will bid out construction for the shelters.
