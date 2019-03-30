The average landowner might think all the rain of the past many weeks would make any outdoor burning a reasonably safe proposition, but that assumption is incorrect, according to local authorities on the matter.
While recent weather has been indeed been rainy, said Calhoun County Emergency Management Agency director Michael Barton, the wind has been a factor in creating dry conditions.
“Even though we’ve had a lot of rain, we’ve had a lot of gusty winds that have caused the leaves to dry out,” Barton said.
Barton encouraged anyone who is burning debris on their property to make sure that their burn area is clean, to keep a water hose nearby and to call their local fire department with any questions regarding a controlled burn.
Calhoun County EMA officer Myles Chamblee warned against leaving debris fires unattended.
When warnings are unheeded, the results can be vexing, even if no catastrophe comes out of it.
Nearly 30 fires broke out across Calhoun County last weekend within a three-day span, according to the Calhoun County EMA.
Barton said fire departments across Calhoun County responded to 28 fires in grass, brush or woods between March 22-24. Barton urged locals to be cautious when burning debris, especially in dry conditions.
Chamblee said Jacksonville firefighters saw the most fires last weekend. Chandler said Anniston firefighters and Big Oak volunteer firefighters also saw a significant amount.
According to Barton, the majority of the reports came after residents began burning debris and lost control of the fires. A few incidents, Barton said, were caused by drivers who threw lit cigarettes from their cars onto the roadside. Chamblee said no injuries or deaths were reported from the fires.
Captain Johnnie Phelps said Anniston firefighters saw one grass or wood fire per day between March 20-24. Phelps said the biggest fire took place on March 22 in a wooded area, and firefighters used 2,800 gallons of water and five vehicles to put it out.
Phelps said the amount of resources expended to put out that fire was unusually high.
“For a normal woods fire, a brush truck and a pumper is usually it,” Phelps said.
The Alabama Forestry Commission said Monday in a press release that residents must acquire a permit before burning any woodland, grassland, field or wood debris that span a quarter of an acre or are within 25 feet of flammable material. Permits can be obtained by calling the commission at 1-800-392-5679.
As of Friday afternoon, the commission had not issued any burn bans for the Calhoun County area.
Barton also urged locals to check with their fire departments before burning, as some cities may require permits.