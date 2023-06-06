Calhoun County Schools in good financial shape

A representative of the state examiners office told the members of the Calhoun County Board of Education Tuesday that the annual audit review revealed no financial irregularities.
“The opinion of the review is that the financial statements and the compliance with state laws and regulations are in good shape,” BriAnna Upchurch said.
Superintendent José Reyes later said the audit is “unmodified,” meaning the state had no findings that needed to be changed, which is positive news for the board.
The chief financial officer of Calhoun County schools, John Godwin, gave further details about the past year’s finances, which are positive thanks to the supplemental COVID funds given to the nation’s schools to help them recover from the losses the school’s shutdowns experienced.
“Despite the federal COVID money going away next year,” Godwin said, “we will be OK if we are careful about adding new programs to the budget.”
Godwin listed key figures on the financial statements, which runs through April 30 for all categories but one, a report that came in late.
“The estimate is that the general fund is 3.72 percent higher in sales tax remittances this year compared to this time last year,” Godwin said. “Our expenditures are in line with our budget, and the ending balance is $31.82 million with a 3.82-month reserve.”
Later during the meeting, Reyes said the board plans to expand the welding department at the Career Academy because of a program Honda of Lincoln offered for students in the school system. Honda will furnish two classrooms with all the things students need to do to become welders.
“All we must do is to hire a welding teacher,” Reyes said. “I think it is great that students can graduate from high school and then go to work at Honda making that much money. The opportunity was too good to turn down.”
Reyes announced that Ken Cofer is the new head football coach at Weaver High School. Cofer is the former offensive coordinator of the Cleburne County High School football team.
Weaver Principal Tracy Brazier, who also is new to his job, said he was impressed with Cofer’s confidence and his qualifications.
“Ken Cofer satisfied all the requests the other coaches said they wanted,” Brazier said. “He is a great fit.”
Cofer said he is excited to be at Weaver, even if it is late in the summer break to start a new coaching job.
“I can’t wait to cut the grass and get the weight room ready,” Cofer said. “I try to promote confidence with the kids so that when they walk down the hallways, they shake hands with the teachers and others.”
In other business the board approved the following resolutions:
— The child nutrition program awarded a bid for fresh and shelf-stable milk to Regional Produce Company.
— Awarded a bid for the purchase of a livestock trailer for Career Academy to H&H Trailer Sales of Lubbock, Tex.
— Approved an updated board policy manual.
— Approved a proposal for the Calhoun County Commission to do drainage work for the Ag building at Pleasant Valley High School.
— Passed a contractual renewal for Edustaff for 2023-2026 to provide substitute-teacher services.
— Approved the purchase of additional lockers for Saks High School for the seventh- and eighth-grade students who will be housed there this fall.
— Approved the contract for TEAMS, a program that pays math and science teachers’ compensation for their services.
— Passed a contractual agreement for the system’s website and mass communications software management platforms. Blackboard will be the software program for next year and afterward, the award will go to Final State. The board saved money by signing the contract a year early.
— Passed a resolution to enter into a contract agreement to join other schools that are suing social media entities for causing a medical and mental health crisis for students.
— Passed a resolution to purchase school supplies for K-12 students throughout the system. The board is asking parents to pay a flat fee so that all students can receive a kit that contains the supplies they will need for the entire school year of 2023-24.