Calhoun County Schools in good financial shape

A Calhoun County Schools bus.

A representative of the state examiners office told the members of the Calhoun County Board of Education Tuesday that the annual audit review revealed no financial irregularities. 

“The opinion of the review is that the financial statements and the compliance with state laws and regulations are in good shape,” BriAnna Upchurch said. 

