Calhoun County schools graded 14th among county school systems

The Calhoun County School System’s overall grade on Alabama’s Report Card program is 85 for this year, according to figures released by the Alabama Department of Education.
It’s a score that authorities consider good considering the two-year gap of atypical opportunities students had during the pandemic years of 2020 and 2021, when schools operated mostly online.
Even though the system’s grade fell one point from 2019, it rose five points from 2018 and 2017 when the grades for both years were 80.
Three of the county’s 17 public schools were graded 90 and above, and 11 of the schools had grades between 80 and 89. Four were graded in the 70s, and one fell from 84 in 2019 to 64.
Calhoun County Schools Superintendent Jose Reyes, in his first year at the post, hopes to build on the strengths the schools reflected and identify the areas needed for improvement.
"We are extremely proud of the hard work displayed during this past school year, even in the face of all the external difficulties derived from the pandemic,” he said.
To be ranked 14th among the state’s county school systems “is a testament to our people's dedication to the students of this county. I am very excited about the work we are doing together and look forward to the future.”
One of his goals, along with that of the board, the teachers and the support staff, is to create opportunities for students’ success.
The scores for 2022 and 2019, respectively, are as follows:
Alexandria High School — 82 vs. 78 in 2019, middle school — 78 vs. 80 in 2019, elementary school — 88 vs. 90 in 2019.
Ohatchee High School — 88 vs 81 in 2019; elementary school — 88 vs. 91 in 2019.
Pleasant Valley High School — 84 vs 86 in 2019, elementary school — 92 vs 95 in 2019.
Saks High School — 81 vs. 81 in 2019, middle school — 78 vs 76 in 2019, elementary school — 64 vs 84 in 2019.
Weaver High School — 81 vs 78 in 2019, elementary school — 86 vs 82 in 2019.
Wellborn High School — 80 vs 74 in 2019, elementary school — 71 vs 79 in 2019.
White Plains High School — 80 vs 80 in 2019, middle school — 80 vs 94 in 2019, elementary school — 90 vs 91 in 2019.
Chairman Tobi Burt said he knows how hard the administrators and teachers worked, especially during the pandemic.
“We’ve made some great strides,” Burt said, “I am excited about future and pleased with the progress that has been made. I’m also excited about what we, as a school system, have to offer in the future for the students.”