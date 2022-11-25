 Skip to main content
Calhoun County schools graded 14th among county school systems

The Calhoun County School System’s overall grade on Alabama’s Report Card program is 85 for this year, according to figures released by the Alabama Department of Education.

It’s a score that authorities consider good considering the two-year gap of atypical opportunities students had during the pandemic years of 2020 and 2021, when schools operated mostly online.

