Calhoun County schools are progressing toward securing electronic devices for use by every student, according to information presented at a Calhoun County Board of Education meeting Tuesday afternoon.
“It's going to give an opportunity for teachers to use that resource in their classroom,” said Lance Driskell, the technology director for the county school system.
The system bought 1,400 new Google Chromebook laptop computers for the new school year, as well as carts to hold them, for student use, after they secured permission to use a $480,000 textbook allocation on the laptops. New textbooks were not necessary this year, and the state-funded money would have become unavailable for use if not spent by September.
The school system currently has 6,800 Chromebooks and 2,000 iPads, allowing them to put a device in hand for many students, with a “bring your own device” program helping fill in the gaps.
In the meeting, the board also discussed hiring a part-time athletic director for the system, who would assist in organizing athletics programs for county schools.
“Most systems have one, we're one of the few that does not,” said board member Jeff Winn.
Mary Stonebraker, head of child nutrition for the system, pitched a restructuring of the pay system for lunchroom workers.
Currently, the hourly wage for workers varies depending on the number of hours worked, with workers of fewer hours making more per hour.
"It doesn't matter how many hours they are working, an hourly wage is an hourly wage.
The board also scheduled hearings for the system's budget for the 2020 fiscal year.
The board will discuss the budget on Sept. 12 at 10 a.m., though board chairman Tobi Burt said the time was subject to change. The board will hold the second budget hearing on Sept. 19 at its regularly scheduled meeting, after which they can approve the document.
At the end of the meeting, the board retreated into a private executive session for more than an hour, returning to hire a couple of teachers, whom Superintendent Donald Turner said afterward had yet to be notified.
Also during the meeting, the board:
- Presented certificates of recognition for Alexandria volleyball coach Whitney Welch, county transportation route specialist Linda Ramsden, head of the maintenance department Dee Ingram and the bus maintenance team.
- Approved the extended day program at Weaver High School to add 1.5 hours for a worker. The program is self-funded, and will not require extra money from the county.
- Heard that the recent opening of the cross country track at Pleasant Valley High School was a success. About 175 people came out to test the new track, which will be the site of the Calhoun County cross country championship in October.