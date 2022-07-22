 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
featured

Calhoun County school board adds fuel cost rise to budget

Also announces changes in school personnel

New roles in Calhoun Schools

The Calhoun County Board of Education has approved several changes in personnel in its schools. Assuming new roles or being newly hired are, from left, Dwight McDonald, principal at Weaver Elementary School; Lee Phillips, the assistant transportation director; Amber Ray, White Plains Middle School; Aimee Bunn, Saks Elementary School; and Melanie Brooks, of the Calhoun County Career Academy.

 The Anniston Star

The rise in diesel fuel costs for the Calhoun County school system’s trucks and buses doesn’t surprise school board chairman Tobi Burt, but it has forced board members to make an adjustment in the budget to cover those costs.

That adjustment: $279,000 for the months of July through September, compared to $105,000 in 2019, the last “normal” year before the pandemic. The board approved the addendum to the budget in a called meeting Wednesday morning.