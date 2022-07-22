Calhoun County school board adds fuel cost rise to budget

The rise in diesel fuel costs for the Calhoun County school system’s trucks and buses doesn’t surprise school board chairman Tobi Burt, but it has forced board members to make an adjustment in the budget to cover those costs.
That adjustment: $279,000 for the months of July through September, compared to $105,000 in 2019, the last “normal” year before the pandemic. The board approved the addendum to the budget in a called meeting Wednesday morning.
“With a fleet the size of ours,” Burt said, “we must continue to be good stewards of our finances and do only the things we need to do until we get through this. These are tough times for everybody.”
Calhoun County schools director of transportation Ed Roe said the $279,000, part of which is projected, is based on the money the board was spending for a three-week period in May as school ended.
“At its peak,” Roe said, “we were spending $25,000 every three weeks.”
He broke down the $279,00 for July through September.
“The eight-week period of August and September will cost about $200,000,” Roe said, “and that is the worst-case scenario. July was not near there, however, the $79,000 was spent on summer trips where we helped folks with camps, and we always have the costs of a maintenance fleet.”
For comparison, Roe looked up the fuel expenditure figure for the same July-September period in 2019, before COVID skewed schedules and costs. He said the board spent $105,000 for diesel during that period.
Burt said he is glad the board has a chief financial officer as effective as John Godwin, who was not available for an interview.
“He has done a great job for our system,” Burt said. “We are required to have a one-month reserve and we have a four-months reserve. Mr. Godwin has done a good job regarding spending and being prepared. We could not be happier than to have a CFO like Mr. Godwin. He’s always being proactive instead of reactive and has done a good job with our finances.”
Burt said the costs of running the Child Nutrition Program has skyrocketed, too, because of the cost of food delivery, and the price of lunches is also going up.
“It’s like we run a grocery store,” he said.
The new director of the Child Nutrition Program is Morgan Jennings, a registered dietician. Because she is new, and because she has empathy for the recent increases in the cost of parents who must provide food for their children, she has striven to keep school lunch prices the same as last year. However, students who want to add an extra entree item this year will pay $1 extra instead of 75 cents. “Because I am new, we are trying to take baby steps,” Jennings said, “and raising prices is not something we want to burden the community with.”
Jennings added that students must buy lunch first to get an extra entree, according to the USDA regulations.
Jennings said she is a product of public schools, having graduated from Alexandria High School before pursuing a bachelor’s degree from Jacksonville State University and a master’s degree from Utah State University. She knows first-hand the importance of feeding students at school.
“I ate breakfast, lunch and after-school snacks at school,” Jennings said. “My parents worked in health care, and I came early and stayed late. My parents were thankful the school provided those services.”