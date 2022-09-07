 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
featured

Calhoun County’s District 5 commissioner has statewide promotion

County officials

Shown here, on the far right, is Lee Patterson, Calhoun County’s District 5 commissioner, the new vice president of the Association of County Commissioners of Alabama. Also shown with him at the ACCA’s annual meeting in August are, from left to right, Marcus Campbell, the past president from Sumter County; Jay Thompson, current president from Autauga County and Joe Knight, president-elect from Jefferson County.

 Submitted photo

Calhoun County Commissioner Lee Patterson was elected as vice president of the Association of County Commissioners of Alabama at its annual convention in August.

Patterson is set to become president-elect in 2023-24 and will serve as president during 2024-25.