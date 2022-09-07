Calhoun County’s District 5 commissioner has statewide promotion

Calhoun County Commissioner Lee Patterson was elected as vice president of the Association of County Commissioners of Alabama at its annual convention in August.
Patterson is set to become president-elect in 2023-24 and will serve as president during 2024-25.
“I am honored that I was selected by my peers at the state level,” the District 5 commissioner said. “To achieve this position, I have been on the board of directors for four years and have been working with the other officeholders and our director, Sonny Brasfield, since.”
Patterson is also a business owner who has served as a Calhoun County commissioner for the past eight years and is about to start his third term. He is unopposed in the upcoming election.
The association started in 1929 as a resource in the areas of education, technology and law for each of Alabama’s 67 counties. It represents the interest of each county government before the Alabama Legislature and seeks to ensure that laws are written in a manner favorable to county governments statewide.
The association is based in Montgomery and is staffed by members who are available daily to offer advice to county commissioners and those who work alongside them. Also, the office updates commissioners on current issues through social media, webinars and annual meetings.
Affiliation with the ACCA gives counties the opportunity to take part in a joint bid program, which saves each county money and helps take advantage of contracts that the association has initiated on behalf of other counties. Also, through the ACCA, commissioners and employees at the county level can collectively purchase self-funded insurance programs.
“The effectiveness of doing things collectively,” Patterson said, “reflects the association’s motto of ‘67 Counties, One Voice.’ This helps us all, from our largest county to the smallest. When I become president, I will work directly with the legislature and the governor to promote the counties’ statewide agenda.”
Patterson is the second commissioner who has served in his current position. Longtime county commissioner, the late Pappy Dunn, was the first commissioner from Calhoun County to serve as president of the ACCA and the first African American in that role, according to his wife, Barbara Dunn.
Commissioner Danny Shears of District 2 said the county commissioners are proud of Patterson’s new role.
“He will always serve with integrity and honor,” he said. “Lee takes his job as commissioner seriously not only for the citizens of Calhoun County but also, he sees this as an opportunity to serve on the state level. As a board member, he will learn about things that are going on first, which has the potential to tell us information to help Calhoun County. That is his main concern, especially for District 5.”