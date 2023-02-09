Calhoun County Republican Party elects officers, state committee members

Purchase an online subscription to our website for $7.99 a month with automatic renewal or purchase a full year subscription for only $69.99 with automatic renewal. Each online subscription gives you full access to all of our newspaper websites and mobile applications. To cancel you may contact Customer Service @ 256-235-9253 or email ggray@annistonstar.com.
In an endorsement for local leadership, the Calhoun County Republican Party will retain its current slate of local executive officers.
In an election held at the beginning of the year, members of the committee chose to keep James Bennett as chairman, a post he has held for 10 years. Bennett owns Bennett Lumber Company and formerly served as mayor of Piedmont.
Bennett has been active in the party for 25 years. He was enthusiastic about the same officers being on board.
“We’ve got a good group,” Bennett said.
The local officers are elected every two years. State executive committee members are elected every four years.
Because there are no major elections this year, it’s an “off year” for the party in terms of business to conduct, according to Bennett. The members of the party meet every other month, with its next meeting coming up in March. During election years, Bennett said it usually has to meet every month due to so many speakers requesting an audience with members.
Despite 2023 being a slow year for the party, local party officials still have a couple of things on the slate for the year. They plan to have a presence at OxfordFest, as they’ve done every year. They’re also hoping to hold a fundraiser, but that’s still in the early stages of planning.