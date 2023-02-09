 Skip to main content
Calhoun County Republican Party elects officers, state committee members

In an endorsement for local leadership, the Calhoun County Republican Party will retain its current slate of local executive officers.

In an election held at the beginning of the year, members of the committee chose to keep James Bennett as chairman, a post he has held for 10 years. Bennett owns Bennett Lumber Company and formerly served as mayor of Piedmont.

