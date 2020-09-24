Calhoun County presents balanced budget despite pandemic

Calhoun County won’t have to dip into its general fund to balance next year’s budget, the first time it hasn’t done so in several years, members of the County Commission heard at their Thursday meeting.
Melissia Wood, assistant county administrator, presented the budget to an atypically large audience in the commission’s chambers at the Ken Joiner Administration Building that morning. Space to sit was limited, thanks to social distancing rules in place because of COVID-19, but no chairs were unoccupied as the meeting started. Some visitors attended to offer support to Commissioner Carolyn Henderson in her first public meeting since being sworn in to sit for her late husband, Commissioner Eli Henderson, last week.
According to Wood, the county’s revenues were able to balance against its expenditures, despite the effects of the pandemic and some expenses added this year. In prior years, the budget had to be balanced by drawing from the county’s general fund.
“It’s the first year we haven’t had to do that, at least since I’ve been here,” said Wood, who took her position in 2013.
Costs added this year included a 2 percent raise for employees, according to commission Chairman J.D. Hess, in addition to an “automatic” 1.34 percent cost of living raise. A 5.5 percent increase to health insurance costs was absorbed by the county as well, Wood said, with current and retired employees paying no additional cost. She also noted that second-tier employees in the county’s retirement plan were moved to tier one, a step up in benefits.
After the meeting, Wood said the simplified seller’s use tax — an 8 percent tax on purchases made online, split amongst the state, counties and municipalities — had brought in more revenue this year than usual. Wood said she wasn’t sure whether that bump came from more shopping online during the early days of the pandemic, when stimulus checks had just arrived, though it might have played a part.
“Other revenues tend to fluctuate some, and we’ve had a few that have done a little better, but none as significant as that,” Wood said.
During the meeting, Hess acknowledged the work of county department heads in keeping costs down, and also noted that other counties might not have fared as well.
“Some people are having a lot of trouble,” Hess said.
The commission voted unanimously to approve the budget.
During its meeting, the County Commission also:
— Approved an agreement with the state to participate in the Federal Emergency Management Agency’s Hazard Mitigation Grant Program, which will allow the construction of a certified community tornado safe room in the Williams community near Nisbet Lake road, north of Jacksonville.
Federal funding will cover 75 percent of the safe room’s cost, with the remaining 25 percent paid by the county either with money or in-kind services. This is the third safe room to be approved; others are to be built in the Nances Creek and Angel communities.
— Approved a bid from Interceptor Public Safety products for a jail van inmate transport modular system — a containment unit installed in the back of a van — for $13,975.
— Agreed to apply for a grant from the Alabama Department of Economic and Community Affairs for $30,000, part of Project Safe Neighborhoods, for use by the Domestic Violence Crime Unit of the 7th Judicial Circuit.
— Issued a permit for the Calhoun County Fair, to be held Oct. 18-24.
— Extended the appointment of Sue Campeaux to the Anniston-Calhoun County Library Board of Directors through October 2021.
— Authorized signing a memorandum of understanding that will see Ohatchee donate a surplus kennel trailer for transportation use at the county Animal Control Center. The county will provide animal control services to Ohatchee at least once per quarter at the town’s request, at no charge, according to the MOU.
— Renewed an agreement with Diversified Computer Services for software maintenance with the county Highway Department at a cost of $7,800 per year.
— Accepted into maintenance Deerfield Lane and 80 feet of Deerfield Circle, roads built for the Deerfield subdivision off Dearmanville Road in District 2, at the recommendation of the Highway Department.