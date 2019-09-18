A lifelong struggle with addiction can start with just a broken ankle.
Dena Boling was just 22 when she went to the hospital for a broken ankle and was first prescribed painkillers, in the form of 10-milligram Lorcet tablets, a mix of acetaminophen, found in Tylenol, and hydrocodone, an opioid. She developed an addiction to the pills, and later switched to heroin. She’s 45 now, with a metal plate and rods and screws in her ankle. She’s in recovery — the neverending process of outpacing an addiction — and has become an outreach specialist working with habitual drug users in Calhoun County.
Narcotics were a frequent answer to pain 20 years ago, she said.
“Back then you could stub your toe on coffee table and they'd write a prescription for OxyContin,” Boling said. "It's kind of a joke between us older folks who have been addicted to opiates. Maybe we shouldn’t joke about it, but sometimes you have to laugh to keep from crying.”
The pills turned into an addiction without her realizing it.
“I thought it was the flu,” she said, “but my doctor told me it was withdrawal and prescribed more.”
The National Institute on Drug Abuse seems to support Boling’s recollection; opioid prescriptions in Alabama climbed steadily from the early 2000s, eventually reaching as high as 143.8 opioid prescriptions per 100 people in 2012, according to a report released in May. The report said doctors were assured by pharmaceutical companies in the early 1990s that opioid pain relievers would not be addictive, leading to lax prescription policies.
There’s no question that opioid prescriptions became prolific in the mid-to-late 2000s. According to a Drug Enforcement Administration database released by The Washington Post this summer, there were 50.4 million prescribed pain pills in Calhoun County alone from 2006 to 2012, enough for 61 pills per person, per year. Most were oxycodone and hydrocodone.
Smaller pharmacies were among the top five to receive pills in the county, rather than big-box stores such as Walmart or chains such as CVS. Alaco Discount Pharmacy in Piedmont sold 3.7 million prescription pain pills during those six years, the most of any pharmacy in Calhoun; Downey Drug in Alexandria was next with 3.5 million.
Jenny Williamson, pharmacist at the Piedmont Alaco, said her pharmacy doesn’t have many competitors nearby. There’s only one other drug store in Piedmont, she said, and while the city is small, people from Nance’s Creek or nearby Cherokee County towns like Spring Garden will come by, as well as rural residents between cities. The numbers have likely changed since the years covered in the database, she said.
“The prescribing practices of doctors in the area have changed,” Williamson said.
According to the Institute on Drug Abuse’s May report, prescription rates are indeed falling. While it’s still nearly twice the national average — 58.7 prescriptions per 100 people — Alabama’s prescription rate in 2017 was down 25 percent, to 107.2 prescriptions per 100 residents.
Members of the local medical community attribute the falling rates to better regulations and better education.
“We’re trying to limit opioids to seven-day supplies,” said Dottie Thornton, pharmacist at Downey Drug on Alabama 202 in Anniston. “That’s everyone working together: doctors, pharmacists, insurance companies.”
Some patients with chronic pain will use painkillers for extended periods, Thornton said, but attempts are made to limit pill prescriptions when someone has acute pain, like from a surgery, that will go away. Misuse is less likely with fewer pills in the wild, Thornton explained, because a small supply will get used up, where extras might end up being discovered by children or otherwise misused.
Dr. Carla Thomas, an Anniston physician with a practice on Woodstock Avenue, said government regulation has reduced the overall production of narcotic pills anywhere from 10 to 19 percent, depending on the type of painkiller. Newer pills are made with added drugs that limit narcotic effects, which “breaks the rollercoaster effect of pain pills,” she said. Education has also been a major component.
“We’re doing teaching now so that patients understand that these drugs, if they’re overused, can kill you,” Thomas said. “We have 190 people nationwide who die every day from drug overdose, and 40 percent of the time they legally obtained pain medication.”
Meanwhile, writing prescriptions for narcotics has changed. Patients have to go see their doctor and can’t refill those prescriptions over the phone, she said. There are some instances where a request can be emailed, Thomas explained, but it’s not frequent and it’s the doctor’s choice. Doctors can also check their patient’s prescription history to see how frequently they’ve requested and been prescribed narcotics.
“The government has made it very easy to, within 30 seconds, track down a patient to see what drugs they’ve been prescribed,” Thomas said.