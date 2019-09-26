The Calhoun County Commission adopted its 2020 budget Thursday, with a 1.5 percent cost-of-living raise for full-time employees.
The increase caps at $500 according to a resolution passing the budget. County Administrator Mark Tyner said in a phone call after the meeting that employees will see the raise in their paychecks after the fiscal year starts Tuesday.
County income is projected at $19.1 million, an increase of about 3 percent from the last fiscal year, a difference of about $555,000, according to a summary sheet provided along with a copy of the full budget. The county’s expenses, however, total about $19.3 million, a 2 percent increase from the prior year, a difference of about $376,000.
That puts the county’s expenses about $207,000 over its revenue; the difference will be paid from money set aside to balance the budget. That overage is down from last year, when there was a deficit of about $386,000.
Just over half of the county’s money, $10.8 million, goes toward public safety. That includes the Sheriff’s Office ($3.5 million), the County Jail ($4 million) and the Anniston City Jail, which houses the county’s female inmates ($695,859).
Commissioners approved the budget without much discussion during the meeting or the work session that preceded it.
Commission chairman Tim Hodges praised the finance department for its hard work during the meeting.
“A lot goes into a $20 million budget, the paperwork, keeping up with commissioners in five districts, and they have to handle it for the state and cities,” Hodges said. “They’re doing a lot of work for other organizations.”
Tyner said Thursday afternoon that the county’s “Snip-It Ticket” program, which subsidizes spay and neuter surgeries for pets in the county, is undergoing price changes due to the program’s popularity.
Residents in unincorporated Calhoun County will still pay the regular fee, $15. Residents of municipalities and their surrounding police jurisdictions will pay $55 to spay dogs, $40 to neuter dogs or spay cats, or $25 to neuter cats.
The program, which launched in January with the goal of reducing the stray pet population, has sold more than 1,800 vouchers to pet owners. The county pays part of the surgery’s total cost with each voucher, and those costs have added up.
“So far the commission has spent up-front costs of about $75,000 since Jan. 2,” Tyner said by phone, “and even after the fees are applied we’re still looking at around $50,000.”
Residents of cities that contribute to the subsidy program will still get tickets for $15; only Ohatchee participates in the program right now, Tyner said.
Tyner said he encourages pet owners to call the commission office at 256-241-2800 to check their price before coming out, and noted that the tickets have to be bought with checks or money orders only.
During its meeting, the County Commission also:
— Awarded a bid for a 2020 Ford police utility vehicle to Sunny King Ford for $34,859; to American Electronic Monitoring to provide GPS monitoring equipment to Calhoun County at a cost of $150 per month;
— Contracted with Osborn Brothers, Central Paper Company and Flowers Baking Company for a year of concession supply at Woodland Park, with an option to extend the contract two years with each vendor.
— Added Jay Jenkins Architecture; Goodwyn, Mills and Cawood; and St. John and Associates to a list of engineering firms evaluated by the county and eligible to work on projects paid for with federal grants through 2021. Firms are chosen on a case-by-case basis.
— Declared surplus a 1990 Ford model 8000 road-striping truck, a Goosen Bale Chopper, a trailer and a Briggs and Stratton generator.
— Contracted with Bailey’s Bushhogging to provide service under the direction of the county Highway Department for $300 per day, and perform dam maintenance for $200 per day.