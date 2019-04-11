Cycling fans may need to pack a raincoat to attend the Sunny King Criterium Saturday — and bring a weather radio to Palm Sunday services.
The Calera office of the National Weather Service Thursday issued a severe storm advisory for possible Sunday morning and afternoon tornadoes and winds up to 60 mph. The advisory covers all of Central Alabama, including Calhoun, Talladega and St. Clair counties.
The Saturday morning forecast includes a 30 percent chance of rain for the Anniston area, up to 50 percent in the evening, which may dampen spirits at the Criterium and Noble Street Festival, both day-long events.
The service issued a special warning on social media reminding churchgoers to be prepared for severe storms on Palm Sunday, a choice inspired by the 25-year anniversary of a tornado that killed 20 people at Goshen United Methodist Church in 1994, according to Tara Goggins, a meteorologist with the weather service.
Goggins said the current window for severe weather overlaps with Sunday services.
“We’re looking at very early Sunday morning through at least part of Sunday afternoon, starting in the west and transitioning eastward throughout the day, exiting our area by mid-afternoon,” she said.
Church leaders should appoint someone to monitor the weather, she said, and every church should have a safe place in mind where the congregation can wait out severe weather if it strikes during worship.
“The sanctuary is not a safe place because it’s usually one of the larger rooms in churches,” Goggins said. “You don’t have the support structure in those large, open rooms.”
She encouraged anyone, including those not attending church services, to assemble a safety kit, make arrangements for safe shelter and have a way to get up-to-date information.
She said the forecast may change Friday as the station’s weather model advances. Temperatures should stay warm next week, she said; Monday’s high may be as low as 68 degrees, but the rest of the week looks to be warmer.