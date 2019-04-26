Eight years after tornadoes killed nine in the county and more than 250 in the state, the Calhoun County Emergency Management Agency is introducing a new plan to offer additional shelter to residents.
Director Michael Barton said Friday that his office would formally announce a new program next week called “A Safer Place,” pairing the EMA with local businesses to provide sturdy structures to residents during severe storms. Barton said the county has nine FEMA-approved community safe rooms peppered within its boundaries, but not everyone is close enough to reach them when tornadoes are spotted. These “safer places,” branded with EMA signage, will give residents shelter that’s safer than their houses and mobile homes.
“It won’t be to a FEMA-rated safe room standard, but maybe a brick-and-mortar building, like a community center, or a church, that could be opened up as a better alternative to residential construction, or for somebody driving down the road,” Barton said.
Structures will have to meet certain criteria to qualify for the program. In addition to solid construction, each site will need good accessibility from the road, adequate parking to serve the area and staff present to provide access, Barton explained. Big-box business like supermarkets and department stores probably wouldn’t work so well, he said, because they have large, wide-open floor plans. Smaller buildings with interior walls, especially those with basement space, or areas without windows that might shatter, are preferable.
“It’s totally voluntary for organizations to participate in. We want to put the word out there and if an organization or facility is interested in becoming a safer place, we want them to contact us and we’ll come out to do a site assessment to determine whether they qualify,” he said.
The announcement coincides with the eight-year anniversary of the April 27, 2011, tornado outbreak, which saw 53 tornadoes in a single day, according to the National Weather Service. Hundreds of people were killed statewide, including nine in Calhoun County. Barton, formerly a deputy with the Etowah County Sheriff’s Department, said he and other deputies visited Calhoun County that day to assist local law enforcement in search and rescue operations. He said the storms wrought “complete destruction” along U.S. 431.
“When we first saw the destruction we were in lifesaving mode,” he said. “We knew there were people trapped, and very likely there were fatalities, but we had to get out there and find them.”
That firsthand experience informs some of Barton’s thinking when it comes to community safety. He said that safe rooms like the one opened last week at Thankful Community Park are designed to weather extreme conditions and save lives. The new structure holds about 85 people, he said, along with animals if they’re in crates.
A representative from Survive-a-Storm, the company that installed the prefabricated structure, said the safe room is rated to withstand an EF-5 tornado, which can have winds up to 250 mph.
County Commissioner Fred Wilson, whose county district includes Thankful and Hobson City, said he’s glad to see the facility ready for use.
“There are some mobile homes in the area, and based on what happened in Beauregard, people who live in mobile homes need to take better shelter,” he said, referring to an unincorporated community in Lee County hit by a tornado that killed 23 residents in March.
Barton said another safe room, to be set in Hobson City, is moving through FEMA’s approval process. He said his office received a notice this week that the project moved through one more of several steps — mostly approvals from varying offices — on its way to being funded by the federal organization.
“We know it’s moving,” he said.
The safe room should be about double the size of the one at Thankful Park, he said, which would put its capacity at around 175.
Barton said the anniversary of the 2011 storms is a good reminder for county residents to make a storm preparedness plan. The average lead time for a tornado warning from the National Weather Service is about 15 minutes, he explained.
“That’s not a lot of time to gather things up, and by that time in bad weather it’s already raining, you’re already in a thunderstorm and it’s already hazardous,” he said.
Knowing where to find shelter, he said, is key for storm safety, and residents should put their plans into motion when a tornado watch — which is often announced hours before dangerous storms hit — is announced. When someone is at a safe place like a shelter or sturdy structure, he said, “survivability increases greatly.”
A full list of community safe rooms in Calhoun County is available at calhounema.org/tornado-shelters.