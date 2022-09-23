 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
featured

Calhoun County law enforcement pays respects at former sheriff’s funeral

gun salute

A salute is fired at the funeral of former Calhoun County Sheriff Roy C. Snead Jr., Tuesday morning.

 Ashley Morrison / The Anniston Star

JACKSONVILLE – Family, friends and professional colleagues gathered on a bright September morning Friday to pay final respects to former Calhoun County Sheriff Roy C. Snead Jr.

Lining the roadway into Greenlawn Cemetery were law enforcement vehicles representing a number of agencies who work with the sheriff’s office, which Snead led from 1970-95. He died at his home in Weaver on Sept. 16 at age 81.