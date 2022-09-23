Calhoun County law enforcement pays respects at former sheriff’s funeral

JACKSONVILLE – Family, friends and professional colleagues gathered on a bright September morning Friday to pay final respects to former Calhoun County Sheriff Roy C. Snead Jr.
Lining the roadway into Greenlawn Cemetery were law enforcement vehicles representing a number of agencies who work with the sheriff’s office, which Snead led from 1970-95. He died at his home in Weaver on Sept. 16 at age 81.
“I think it was a very fitting tribute to a man who served our county well for over 24 years — because he was a deputy before he became sheriff,” Oxford Fire Chief Gary Sparks, a longtime family friend, said at the graveside service.
“I’m just glad to see the turnout and the honor that’s been bestowed upon him. When you get older and you’ve been out of office a long time, a lot of your friends have passed on. And it’s good that we’ve got this many departments represented who are willing to pay their respects,” he said.
Law enforcement agency representatives from Jacksonville State University, Ohatchee, the Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office, Alabama State Bureau of Investigations, Weaver, Anniston, Oxford (as well as its fire department) and the Calhoun County district attorney’s office were all in attendance.
A brief memorial service at Anniston Memorial Funeral Home was held before the interment. Next to a table where his cremated remains sat stood a throw blanket with Snead’s portrait on it. Pastor Randy Wilson and Calhoun County Sheriff Matthew Wade officiated the ceremony.
During the graveside service, Calhoun County Sheriff’s Honor Guard presented a rifle salute and the folding of the colors. Once the flag was folded, it was handed to Wade for presentation to Snead’s widow, Shirley Snead.
A bagpiper and drummer wearing jackets bearing the Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office sigil played in the distance as the ceremony was rendered. They also wore the old-style 5-point sheriff star in Snead’s memory.
The effort that was put into the event was not lost on Snead’s family.
“Our family was very touched by today's events,” son Bert Snead said in a statement. “The memorial service and the graveside ceremonies were very honoring and we were humbled by the outpouring of support from the local community. We are privileged to live where our public service professionals still believe in servant-leadership and are so proud, as Dad always was, to call Calhoun County home. We thank you all for helping our family through a particularly difficult time.”
Wade said the ceremony’s intent was to recognize a man who had been chosen by his fellow citizens to both lead and serve.
“The term honorable before a person's name doesn't mean that someone is or isn’t honorable. It just means that the citizens honored them with their vote, and Sheriff Snead was the sheriff for 24 years. He went through at least six elections — and that’s just general elections, not to mention if he had any primaries,” Wade said.
Wade said he knows well what a sheriff goes through, and that the 24 years Snead served in the role was no easy thing to bear — for any sheriff or their families. For this reason, he wanted to ensure things were done right.
“We wanted to make sure that we did what we could to give what he earned throughout his 24 years, and that was to give him the most proper sendoff we could,” Wade said. “What we believe is not that this is a final resting place. This is just until we meet again.”