Calhoun County Jail to receive more than $2 million in upgrades

Calhoun County Jail is set to receive renovations to some of its 35-year-old facilities, according to Sheriff Matthew Wade.
Among those improvements are a new floor for the kitchen; an updated control tower that allows for one deputy instead of two to operate the monitoring system and security doors; larger booking and property storage facilities; and new fencing that will encapsulate the exercise yards, including overhead coverage.
A bond approved by the County Commission last week will pay for the upgrades, which should cost an estimated $2.5 million, according to County Administrator Mark Tyner.
Changes at the jail will help with safety and security, Wade explained earlier this week.
“One of the biggest things right now is that our building is 35 years old; the technology and design for jails have changed tremendously since then,” the sheriff explained by phone. “In 1986, jail phones were barely around.”
The closure of state mental health facilities in the last decade have made jails the de facto destination for some people with mental illness, a fact that has strained detention center capacities.
The design of the new booking area will attempt to address that issue, Wade said, adding padded cells for inmates who are suicidal or planning self-harm, while being easier for deputies to monitor. Right now, he said, those inmates are kept within the booking area’s intake cells.
“You might have somebody being booked into jail on a bad check and see this inmate that’s suicidal, and it’s because there’s nowhere to monitor them safely,” Wade said. “It’s not fair to the mentally ill and not fair to law enforcement, but that’s what we’re working with.”
There aren’t many options for housing those inmates, Wade explained, as the volume of inmates packed into the jail continues to rise. The property room, where inmate belongings are stored when they’re booked into the jail, is designed for a 185-inmate roster, Wade said.
“There are almost 600 people in the facility,” Wade said.
Wade said plans to make the upgrades are still in the formative stages. He met Tuesday with county Commissioner Tim Hodges and two architects to discuss options for renovation. The jail can’t close for construction like a business might, Wade said, and inmates will still need to be housed and fed.
“We’re still straightening out how to be able to upgrade without being able to close,” Wade said. “The main thing is that the changes will make it safer for inmates, safer for the guards and safer for the community.”