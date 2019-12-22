Calhoun County Jail ministries brings holiday cheer to inmates

Hope and dignity.
Those are the two things, Anne Bradshaw said, that bring her to the Calhoun County Jail around Christmas each year to celebrate with inmates.
“They’ve broken the law and they’re where they need to be, but it’s important that they’re treated with dignity and given hope,” Bradshaw said.
Bradshaw, a volunteer with the Calhoun County Jail Ministry who heads the women’s ministry and the family outreach program, said earlier this month that she was preparing for this year’s celebration.
Bradshaw said Calhoun County Jail Ministries doesn’t have any specific plans for Christmas Day, other than to visit the inmates and go caroling in the jails.
According to Bradshaw, every inmate, no matter what they’re charged with, has the opportunity to celebrate in some way.
Bradshaw and several other volunteers on Tuesday night last week walked through three sections of the Anniston City Jail, where the county houses its female inmates, singing Christmas carols and telling stories. According to Sheriff Matthew Wade, 77 women were being held there that day.
The volunteers handed each inmate a candy cane and told the “legend of the candy cane:” How they’re shaped like a J for “Jesus” or the shepherd’s staffs at Christ’s birth and how the red and white stripes represent Christ’s crucifixion and redemption.
The volunteers also told the inmates the traditional Nativity story and prayed with them.
Many of the inmates sang along, some cried and some hugged the volunteers before they left.
Chaplain Richard Green, who heads the ministry, said the volunteers plan to do the same at the Calhoun County Jail later in the week; Wade said 414 men were being held there Tuesday.
One inmate, who declined to give her name, said she was in the jail around Christmastime nearly a decade ago and was recently booked back in from out-of state.
She said she remembered the ministry visiting her and other inmates the first time she was arrested, and enjoyed it then.
“These people are phenomenal,” she said of the ministry.
An Anniston woman — who asked not to be named, for fear of extended family finding out about her son’s incarceration — said she and her family are heartbroken to spend Christmas without him.
However, the woman said, having the Calhoun County Jail Ministry there for her family has made navigating the holidays much easier.
“Knowing the jail ministry is there to help you during this time is a godsend,” the woman said.
Bradshaw said each inmate is given a stamped Christmas card to send to their families.
This year, she said, Golden Springs Baptist Church and a man whose granddaughter has been in jail are donating the stamps. The Anniston woman said she also donated money toward the stamps.
“I want him to send a card to whoever he chooses,” the Anniston woman said of her son.
“We chat with them and bring them a little Christmas cheer,” Bradshaw said.
In addition to ministering with her son, the woman said, the ministry’s volunteers have talked with her, prayed with her and listened to any concerns she had.
The woman said she will not be able to visit the jail on Christmas Day, but will be able to video chat with her son for 30 minutes.
She said she can’t take him any gifts from the outside when she visits, but she plans on buying him a gift package, which includes playing cards, candy and clothing, from the jail’s store.
For many of the inmates, Bradshaw said, the holidays are an emotional time of the year.
“I think it can make them happy and sad,” Bradhsaw said. “Happy that someone’s thinking of them and sad that they’re there.”
She said volunteering at the jail also stirs many emotions in herself, mainly positive ones.
“It brings me more joy than it brings sadness. It brings me gratitude that I’m not where they are,” Bradshaw said. “It’s a very warm feeling you get when you walk out of there.”