 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
featured

Calhoun County jail inmate dies from apparent medical issue

A Calhoun County jail inmate died Monday afternoon after suffering some type of medical issue, officials said.

James Kerry Kennedy, 67, was being housed in the medical section of the jail. Approximately 5:25 p.m., a corrections officer making rounds noticed Kennedy was having trouble breathing, according to Calhoun County Sheriff Lt. Falon Hurst.

James Kerry Kennedy

James Kerry Kennedy

Staff Writer Ashley Morrison: 256-236-1551. On Twitter: @AshMorrison1105.