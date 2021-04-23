Calhoun County in the market for new garbage service

A waste management company sale has left Calhoun County looking for better pickup and collection rates by summer.
Houston-based company Waste Management announced in October that it had bought Advanced Disposal, the company the county contracts for residential and public trash pickup services. The $4.6 billion deal allows Waste Management to “deliver unparalleled access to differentiated, sustainable waste management” for more than 3 million customers in the eastern United States, the company said in a news release. But during a County Commission meeting Thursday, county officials said the service had become too expensive to keep.
“The price would have gone up about $20 per residence, per quarter, and that’s just not something we can do,” said Gloria Floyd, county attorney.
Waste Management agreed to continue trash pickup through June 30, providing some time to look for an alternative (at a cost of $30,000 in May and again in June, according to correspondence from the company). But a first round of bids for a replacement collector produced even more expensive options.
“Based on what we were told by people in the industry, we were actually being given a deal,” Floyd said.
According to a bid list the county accepted last week, Waste Management charges $64.44 per residential pickup and $35.97 per ton of waste hauled and disposed. Arrow Disposal Service, based in Abbeville, charges $67.35 per residence and between about $41 and $51 per ton of trash hauled, more than Waste Management’s quote. GFL Environmental, the only other bidder, offers no residential collection at all and costs $45.49 per ton hauled and disposed.
Floyd said the county will break up its public and residential services and open bidding again, hoping to keep residential costs as cheap as possible.
Floyd said the bidding process should be finished by the next commission meeting on May 13.
During its meeting, the County Commission:
— Agreed to vacate Clark Drive, a short road in county District 4 that serves only as a resident’s driveway, turning over ownership to the resident.
— Accepted bids from Wendy Thornton and Bell’s Contracting for cleanup at residential properties declared a public nuisance.
— Declared surplus a Glock 22 service pistol and donated it to the Calhoun County Sheriff’s Association. The gun will be presented to retiring deputy Pat Medders.
— Agreed to amend a contract with GovEase, a tax lien auction service, allowing a charge of $12 to remove individual liens from finalized property tax file lists to be used in live auctions.
— Approved an application for the 2021 Byrne Criminal Justice Grant at the request of the county District Attorney’s office.