The Calhoun County housing market continued to grow in the second quarter of 2019, according to figures on file at the Calhoun County Probate Judge’s office.
The 1,093 home mortgages recorded by Calhoun County residents in the second quarter are the highest quarterly number in 10 years, since 1,405 were filed in the second quarter in 2009. There were 694 mortgages taken out in the second quarter of 2018.
“I’m not the least bit surprised at that,” Everett King, owner of Anniston-based ERA King Realty, said after hearing the quarterly numbers. “Anything that is priced right is selling right now.”
The second quarter numbers continue an upward trend in the local market in recent months. The 349 mortgages taken out in March made for a six-year high at the time before being bested by the 381 in April and 377 in May.
According to a King, growth in numbers is a result of an improving economy.
“From 2009 to 2015, it could never get on its feet,” King said. “Everything leveled out, and then the economy improved overall.”
King said a confident public paired with low interest rates is a recipe for a growth in the housing market.
“If the economy is improving, people who are confident in it just want to own their own piece of this earth, not rent it,” King said. “Plus, interest rates are still historically low right now.”
According to the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation, the current average mortgage interest rate for the U.S. is 3.73 percent as of Thursday, the lowest since 2016. The rate was as high as 4.94 percent as recently as November 2018, and has been steadily falling since.
According to Scott Nelson, vice president and mortgage loan officer at Anniston’s NobleBank and Trust, mortgage holders are also looking to refinance to take advantage of low rates.
“It’s a great time right now for folks to look to do refinancing to maybe knock some years off of their mortgage,” Nelson said.
“We’re very fortunate,” Nelson said. “We have a great market in this area.”
King is confident that the upward trajectory of the Calhoun County market will continue.
“There’s just nothing out there to deter a family from buying a home right now,” King said.