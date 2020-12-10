Calhoun County gets $97K for new mobile command center, emergency upgrades

The Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office will have a new mobile command center, thanks to money from the Homeland Security Grant Program.
The grant program awarded $97,000 to Calhoun County, with $47,000 of that total going to the Emergency Management Agency to make upgrades to its Emergency Operations Center. The remaining $50,000 will go toward the purchase of a heavy-duty pickup truck with an attached container bed — similar to the build of an ambulance — that can act as a communications hub for deputies and other police agencies in the field, and serve various other needs.
“You have everything you need in one spot when something bad happens,” Sheriff Matthew Wade said Thursday afternoon. “You can do a lot of things you might need if you’re on a scene for an extended period of time.”
Wade said the department has been using a towable RV camper outfitted with equipment for years. It was used when the 2011 tornadoes tore through Ohatchee, for example. The new command center and truck, which will be purchased via a bidding process, will be a single unit with no towing required.
“You can just get in and turn the key,” Wade said.
The current mobile command unit is more often used for humanitarian work than tactical applications, the sheriff explained, and the new one will follow suit. The vehicle can be loaded with drinkable water to be distributed during a crisis, for instance, and mounted lights can offer visibility while working at night or during storms. A built-in generator will make it easy to charge radios and phones and keep communication lines open.
It will also be another piece of law enforcement gear to show kids, Wade said.
“It’s a neat piece of equipment for kids to look at, and let these kids know we’re their friends,” Wade said.
The EMA, meanwhile, is updating computer and communications gear in its Emergency Operations Center in Jacksonville, where staff has ridden out crises as varied as tornadoes and the current pandemic.
“Because of the pandemic we’ve had to figure out how to do all of that remotely, and figure out how to face the same threats,” EMA director Michael Barton said. Barton is also the county’s Homeland Security point of contact. “We’ve got good resources in place, and the grant will help enhance that.”