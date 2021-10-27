Calhoun County Fair opens at Ag Center

Doug Trantham enjoys fairs, and so does Ed Noerper.
Trantham, of Trantham Farms in Alexandria, has helped bring the Calhoun County Fall Fair to the Ag Center on Bynum Leatherwood Road for the past several years. He knows that the students who care for and show their animals learn about responsibility and develop leadership skills.
“I want people to come out and support the county fair,” Trantham said. “The proceeds support the FFA and the 4-H programs. That’s what the fairs are for.”
Noerper, co-owner of Sonshine Amusement Inc., grew up in the carnival industry and took over his parents’ portion of the business when they retired. His business partner, Tamara Jones, is also his mother-in-law, and she home-schools his two children as they travel throughout the United States for eight months of the year, March through October.
“We will return home to Springville soon,” Noerper said, “and the children can return to school next semester, where they have lots of cousins.”
Twelve members of the Noerper family operate the rides and food booths. He pointed out one of his aunts who was preparing for the Wednesday evening opening of the fair. She handed Noerper and a guest cups of lemonade.
Trantham oversees the animal aspect of the fair, and he contracts, each year, with two different amusement companies for both of the annual fairs.
“This is the fall fair, and we will have a lot of animals,” he said. “From 5 to 9 p.m. on Saturday, we will have a chicken show. The livestock show starts at six that night, but the animals will be there all week.”
In addition to the animal shows, Trantham has arranged for a petting zoo.
On Tuesday afternoon, just after Noerper and his crew had set up the bulk of the rides and positioned the food booths, a 17-year-old student approached him on the grounds.
“I want to make sure,” the student said, “that I can get into the fair and take care of my hog.”
Noerper assured him that he could enter the fair without a charge.
“You’ll see Doug, and he’ll know why you’re here,” he said.
Noerper, whose family has been in the fair production business for 50 years, works hard to make sure the rides and the food are safe for families. Noerper said the Association of Alabama Fairs keeps a close check on any carnival company that has safety issues, recommending to all the cities that host fairs which companies to avoid. Also, the companies that provide insurance for the amusement park rides inspect them annually.
Moreover, Noerper said, “All our food is inspected weekly, the same as the restaurants in town.”
Since the pandemic happened, the Sonshine carnival employees have placed hand-sanitizing stations around the grounds, and they have spaced between rides further apart to allow for social distancing.
The Calhoun County Fair begins tonight at the Calhoun County Ag Center, which is located at the north end of the Bynum-Leatherwood road, just off U.S. 431. Fair times are 5-9 p.m. Wednesday-Saturday and 1-5 p.m. Sunday. Animals shows begin at 5 p.m. on Saturday. Admission is five dollars per person and $20 for an inclusive rides ticket. Children five and under are free.
CUTLINE: Ed Noerper co-owns the Sonshine Amusement company. His family has more than 50 years of experience in the amusement industry.