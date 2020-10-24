Calhoun County Fair goes on through rain, pandemic

Neither rain nor pandemic stopped Alex Quackenbush, 10, from getting his chance to see the Calhoun County Fair on its final glittering night.
“I want to do that, and I want to do that,” Quackenbush said, pointing to two of the taller rides. “Cotton candy, cotton candy, cotton candy.”
Quackenbush and his siblings, along with their aunt and uncle, were among the first people to arrive Saturday at the fair's site near the Calhoun County Agricultural Center on Bynum-Leatherwood Road.
It was the fair's final night but not its final day: Organizers said that on account of the dreary weather the event will be held over for one afternoon, Sunday 1-6 p.m.
As hard rain Saturday gave way to drizzle and then just an overcast sky, carnival workers switched on the lights on the Ferris wheel and rides with names such as Moby Dick and Mardis Gras. It was in every way the funnel-cake eating, $15-an-armband event one would expect. But it almost didn’t happen.
“Lightning will stop them, but I don’t think a little rain will,” said Alexandria farmer Doug Trantham, an organizer of the fair.
Proceeds from the fair go to school agricultural programs. It’s typically held twice per year, but COVID-19 threw a wrench in the works this time. The County Commission in March gave the go-ahead in March for a spring fair, but the statewide “stay home” order later shut it down. Trantham said fair organizers lost out on $7,000 to $8,000 in ticket sales.
October’s fair came with all the signs of the new normal: fair workers in masks, posters reminding people to keep their distance. Many guests wore masks, but mask use wasn’t universal.
Trantham said fair workers sanitized the rides after each use, and he said the fair’s board of directors got their plans reviewed by emergency management and health officials. The other big worry — that few would come out because of the pandemic, seemed to be unfounded.
According to Trantham, about 2,500 people came to the fair before the final night. He said that’s about on pace with past years’ fairs. Workers for Sonrise Amusements, the fair company that operates the carnival rides, said they’ve seen good crowds at recent fairs in Selma and Prattville.
Not everyone was at the fairground for the rides. Inside a pavilion near the Ferris wheel, pigs snorted through sawdust, chickens stared out of cages and people filled a small set of bleachers, waiting for a livestock show. All were part of high school agricultural contests.
Ben Hollingsworth, 15, won first place in a woodworking contest for a checkerboard he made. He came to the fair with parents and siblings in tow. The carnival side, for them, was just a sideshow.
“I might ride some of the rides,” Hollingsworth said. “But I don’t know if I want to get wet.”