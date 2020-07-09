Calhoun County extends lease of Anniston jail

The Calhoun County Commission on Thursday extended the county’s lease with the city of Anniston for use of the city’s jail, which currently houses the county’s female inmates.
The commission voted Thursday morning to extend the lease by three years, ending June 1, 2023.
As part of the lease, county Administrator Mark Tyner said Thursday afternoon, the county provides the city jail with staff, utilities and supplies, which typically costs the county a “ballpark” estimate of $500,000.
Tyner said Anniston appropriates $75,000 annually to the county in exchange for it overseeing the city’s inmates.
Commission chairman Eli Henderson said after the meeting the commission plans to upgrade the Calhoun County Jail, where the county’s male inmates are housed, but he didn’t know when the project would start. Henderson said the county will have to borrow money to fund it.
Tyner said the project will involve improvements to the jail’s control tower and intake area. Tyner said the commission has yet to hear feedback from an engineer.
Once the project is finished, Tyner said, the county will still require the use of the Anniston City Jail.
Sheriff Matthew Wade said in a text message the Anniston City Jail has helped the county with overcrowding in the county jail and with the issues that have arisen from that.
“Having that facility is instrumental in the ability to humanely house female inmates,” Wade wrote.
The commission also voted to extend the lease of the Probation and Parole Office by two years.
In other business, the commission:
- Declared nuisance abatements at 6 Alice St. in Alexandria and 416 East 54th St. near Anniston
- Awarded contracts for food and supplies for the Calhoun County Jail, for sanitizing polling locations in upcoming locations and for new heating and cooling units at county buildings.
- Appointed Commissioner Lee Patterson as a delegate for the National Association of Counties.