Calhoun County EMA office open to help tornado victims apply for FEMA aid

For residents affected by the March 25 tornado who need help registering for federal assistance from the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA), the Calhoun County EMA office will be open from Monday through Thursday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. The Calhoun County EMA office is located at 507 Francis St. W., Jacksonville.
The EMA office will provide computer access for residents as well as on-site individuals who can provide assistance with FEMA applications, the EMA announced in a press release.
Note: Calhoun County EMA will not be able to answer questions on behalf of FEMA.
In addition to visiting the Calhoun County Emergency Management Agency, Calhoun County residents who were affected by the tornado can apply for FEMA assistance by phone at 1-800-621-3362, or online at www.disasterassistance.gov.
On March 25, a tornado tore through the Ohatchee/Wellington area of Calhoun County, along with parts of Shelby, Hale and Bibb counties, resulting in the loss of six lives and demolishing homes and businesses. Residents are now eligible to apply for federal assistance from FEMA.