Calhoun County coroner paying restitution after guilty plea to ethics violation

Calhoun County Coroner Pat Brown began paying restitution last month after he pleaded guilty in November to a misdemeanor ethics violation.
Brown, 50, pleaded guilty to a Class A misdemeanor charge of using his public office for personal gain and was sentenced to serve one year of probation and pay $16,182.86 in restitution to Gadsden State Community College.
Brown was initially indicted in September on a Class B felony ethics violation.
Brown said Monday his charge stemmed from a situation in 2015, when he traveled to Texas on-and-off for six weeks throughout the year to help build a medical shelter for children while working as the head of Gadsden State’s EMS program.
Brown said the restitution he was ordered to pay is to reimburse Gadsden State for the money they paid him while he was working in Texas.
Brown said he believed he had permission to work for the company while working at Gadsden state, and didn’t think he had violated any laws.
He said he’s worked two jobs for most of his life, which is common for many first-responders. He said he still works for the company that built the medical shelter on an “as-needed” basis.
“The last three years in a row, I’ve spent Christmas, Thanksgiving and other holidays away from my family working on a shelter,” Brown said.