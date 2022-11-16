Calhoun County commissioners’ inauguration a family affair

On Wednesday, amid kisses and hugs from their families, five Calhoun County Commission members were sworn in and accepted their positions in an inauguration ceremony. The Nov. 8 election kept three of them in office, put a new one alongside them and gave one the job in his own right.
Probate Judge Alice Martin and Circuit Clerk Kim McCarson took turns conducting the ceremony.
Brand new to the job is Commissioner Terry Howell of District 4, while Danny Shears of District 2 was given his first formal affirmation by voters. Two years ago, Gov. Kay Ivey had appointed Shears to fill a commission seat vacated when Tim Hodges became revenue commissioner. Howell, who had run for the seat in 2018, was successful this year.
Each commissioner spoke to those who were gathered after he or she was asked to uphold the constitutions of the United States and the State of Alabama.
The current chair of the commission is Fred Wilson, who thanked those in District 1 for electing him and for the supporters who came to the inauguration.
“I will work tirelessly to perform my duties,” he said.
Shears said he had gained a new respect for those holding public office since his 2020 appointment.
“Leaders know the problems,” he said, “and it is our job to solve them.”
Carolyn Henderson of District 3 said how much she had enjoyed her role as a commissioner.
“I want to thank the residents of District 3 and let others know that Eli still lives through me,” She was referring to her late husband who served in the role for more than four terms.
Howell, in a longer, introductory speech, thanked McCarson for helping him make the transition to prepare for service as a commissioner.
“She said that today is my day,” Howell said, “but I want Calhoun Countians to know that I am more interested in your day.”
When he lost in 2018, he said he had decided not to run again.
“Had it not been for those in District 4 who encouraged me,” he said, “I would not have run for a second time. I want people to know I spent 25 years in a large corporation and 22 owning my own business. The budgets of both are different, but we will have more wins than losses.”
Howell also said he could not have handpicked a better group of commissioners.
Patterson of District 5 said the last eight years had been a great ride and that he looked forward to four more.
“I want you to know that I am out and about in other counties, and Calhoun County is in the top tier of all counties in the state,” he said. “We will have trials, and we will get through them.”
He also thanked the staff members who serve the commissioners.
County Administrator Mark Tyner invited those present to a reception after the meeting.
In a formal meeting, the commissioners accomplished the following:
· Resolved to conduct the required reading of an alcohol license application for Choccolocco Food Mart on 3400 Choccolocco Road in Anniston.
· Adopted a resolution to award bids for printing projects to Busby Printing and the Opportunity Center Easter Seals.
· Adopted a resolution to award a bid to Cooper Chevrolet for $38,455 for the purchase of a 2023 Chevrolet Blazer.
· Resolved to allow the chairman of the Calhoun County Commission to enter into an agreement with the Forever Wild Land Trust to execute the necessary documents to transfer funds and send a copy of the resolution to the State Lands Division of the Alabama Department of Conservation and Natural Resources.
· Resolve to allow the commission to be the payee for the diversion grant of $246,100 to support the Calhoun County Family Court Success Academy, a program of LINKS for 2022-2023 and to allow the chairman of the commission to authorize and direct all related documentation needed for the grant award.
· Approved the grant application for the Violence Against Women Act Funds of $60,800 in the Law Enforcement/Traffic Safety division’s use for the 7th Judicial Circuit Domestic Violence Crime Unit and allow the Calhoun County district attorney to provide the matching funds. The chair of the commission is authorized to execute the application and related documentation for the grant.
· Resolved to announce the rotation of the chairmanship of the commissioners for the following dates: Fred Wilson, November 16, 2022-September 3, 2023; Danny Shears, September 4, 2023-June 20, 2024; Carolyn Henderson, June 21, 2024-April 7, 2025; Terry Howell, April 8, 2025-January 23, 2026; and Lee Patterson, January 24, 2026-November 20, 2026.
· Resolved to allow Wilson and Tyner the authority to sign the vouchers drawn on the Calhoun County official accounts at Regions Bank of Anniston.
· Resolved the commission meetings will be at 10 a.m. on the 2nd and 4th Thursday of each month and the commissioners’ work sessions at 9 a.m. on Tuesdays and Thursdays of each week, both to meet at 1702 Noble St.
· Resolved to approve recognition of the 2023 holidays.
· Resolved to schedule the next commission meeting at 10 a.m. for Thursday, Nov. 24, due to Thanksgiving, and to schedule the only December meeting at 10 a.m. on Thursday, Dec. 15, due to Christmas.