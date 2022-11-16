 Skip to main content
Calhoun County commissioners’ inauguration a family affair

Calhoun County's commissioners accepted their duties during Wednesday’s inaugural ceremony at the meeting at the Calhoun County Administration Office. Standing together they are, from left, Danny Shears, District 2; Carolyn Henderson, District 3; Fred Wilson, District 1, who is currently serving as chair; Lee Patterson, District 5; and Terry Howell, District 4.

 

 Sherry Kughn / The Anniston Star

On Wednesday, amid kisses and hugs from their families, five Calhoun County Commission members were sworn in and accepted their positions in an inauguration ceremony. The Nov. 8 election kept three of them in office, put a new one alongside them and gave one the job in his own right.

Probate Judge Alice Martin and Circuit Clerk Kim McCarson took turns conducting the ceremony.