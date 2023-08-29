 Skip to main content
Calhoun County commissioner headed toward presidency of ACCA in 2024-25

Lee Patterson chosen last week to be president-elect

Lee Patterson ACCA

Recently, Calhoun County Commissioner Lee Patterson, center, became the president-elect of the Association of County Commissions of Alabama at the group’s annual convention in Orange Beach. On the left is the current president, Joe Knight, a Jefferson County commissioner, and on the right is Miles Robinson, the vice president of the ACCA a commissioner in Macon County.

 Courtesy photo

The new president-elect of the Association of County Commissions of Alabama is Calhoun County’s Lee Patterson. The District 5 commissioner is expected to become the association’s president in 2024-25.

He was elected at the 2023-24 ACCA’s annual convention held in Perdido Resort in Orange Beach on August 22-24. Patterson served last year as the ACCA vice president.

Staff Writer Sherry Kughn: 256-236-1551. 