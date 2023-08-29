Calhoun County commissioner headed toward presidency of ACCA in 2024-25

The new president-elect of the Association of County Commissions of Alabama is Calhoun County’s Lee Patterson. The District 5 commissioner is expected to become the association’s president in 2024-25.
He was elected at the 2023-24 ACCA’s annual convention held in Perdido Resort in Orange Beach on August 22-24. Patterson served last year as the ACCA vice president.
ACCA executive director Sonny Brasfield said Patterson’s ability to serve the association’s membership makes it stronger.
“I am confident that Commissioner Patterson will continue to serve the membership well,” Brasfield stated in a press release. “His dedication to his county and his state is evident at every ACCA event.”
Also, Patterson was reappointed as the vice chair on the national level of the Rural Action Caucus. He has been on the state’s legislative committee for six years and on the board of directors for four years.
Patterson, who was elected to the Calhoun County Commission in 2014 and re-elected in 2018, is running unopposed for the second consecutive election set for November.
“Serving in the national and stateside organizations and representing Calhoun County and its government is an honor and a privilege,” Patterson said. “This type of networking goes unmatched and has proven to be beneficial for the citizens of our county.”
In 2020, he completed the ACCA’s premier leadership program for second-term commissioners, the “Passion, Leadership, Accountability and Networking” program.
Patterson’s district takes in Jacksonville, Piedmont, Knightens Crossroads, Ballplay, Williams. Cedar Springs, Vigo and Pleasant Valley.
Staff Writer Sherry Kughn: 256-236-1551.