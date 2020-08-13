Calhoun County Commission resumes meetings after Henderson's death

The Calhoun County Commission meeting Thursday was unique for what didn’t happen, more than what did.
It was the first meeting the governing body held without commission Chairman Eli Henderson, who died last week at age 83 after a struggle with COVID-19. Vice-chairman J.D. Hess assumed Henderson’s role in leading the meeting; he held a moment of silence for the Henderson family before carrying on with the prayer, the pledge and approved business. There was no pre-meeting work session, but items up for vote were simple and non-controversial, requiring little explanation or discussion. The commission’s four remaining members sped through the agenda and adjourned in about 15 minutes.
The jokes and jovial fun of meetings past were, at least for now, missing from the meeting.
“He is truly going to be missed,” Hess said after the meeting.
Henderson’s seat will remain unfilled until Gov. Kay Ivey appoints a replacement, according to administrators. Commissioners approved using Hess’ name on banking forms, which will allow him to sign off on transactions. Hess won’t take the chairman seat, but he will lead meetings in his role as vice-chair.
“I don’t know that you can fill Eli’s spot. We’ll have his position replaced, but I don’t know that you could ever replace what he meant,” said county Administrator Mark Tyner.
It took around two months for a replacement to be appointed when Commissioner James “Pappy” Dunn died in 2012, according to Gloria Floyd, county attorney. Floyd has worked with the commission for about 13 years, she said; Henderson was there when she arrived, and had been a major influence in her life. He would introduce her as his “youngest daughter,” she said, and jokingly take credit for hiring her.
“His presence will forever be here,” Floyd said after the meeting. “I think about everything he taught me over the years and everything he’s said going through my head over and over since all this has happened.”
A new message written in black letters was posted to the wall just outside the commission chamber doors, a Henderson quote; “If you don’t see the world through the eyes of a child, you will miss all the best parts.”
Floyd said Henderson had taken up the saying a few months ago after seeing the wonder in his grandson’s eyes at things adults take for granted, such as sunsets. Putting it on the wall was one of Henderson’s final requests. The commission plans to put Henderson’s campaign slogan — “Eli — ’nuff said” — on the wall with the quote.
During its meeting, the County Commission also:
— Extended a contract with Bob Barker Company for supplies at the County Jail for one year with no change in terms.
— Continued the county’s participation in the United States Department of Housing and Urban Development’s HOME Program, along with Anniston, Jacksonville, Weaver, Hobson City and Piedmont.
— Approved the franchise transfer of CableOne/Sparklight to Hargray of Alabama. Sparklight announced earlier this year it would sell its infrastructure and service in Calhoun County to Hargray, another communications company.
— Renewed a contract for inmate health care with Southern Health Partners at a 3 percent increase from the prior contract, which had lasted three years. The new annual fee is $696,909.24. According to a letter from the company, the fee increase is to “keep pace with the cost of doing business.” Also renewed was an agreement for traffic safety enforcement with the East Central Alabama Highway Safety Office, which will make the Sheriff’s Office eligible for grants through the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.
— Approved application for the 2020 Edward Byrne Memorial Justice Assistance Grant; the county will request about $15,000 to install security cameras around county offices and provide the Calhoun-Cleburne Drug Task Force with laptops.