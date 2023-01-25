 Skip to main content
Calhoun County Chamber of Commerce hosts annual dinner

Floyd named Citizen of the Year; McWhorter accepts board chairman post

2023 Chamber awards

The 44th Annual Calhoun County Area Chamber & Visitors Center meeting brought a huge crowd Wednesday to the Oxford Civic Center.

 By Bob Crisp, Daily Home chief photographer, bcrisp@dailyhome.com

OXFORD Business people and elected and community leaders filled the hall at the Oxford Civic Center Wednesday for the 44th annual meeting of the Calhoun County Chamber of Commerce and Visitors Bureau. More than 350 witnessed honors being bestowed on local residents and optimistic remarks made about business in Alabama.

Citizen of the Year

Lori Floyd Anniston Star Citizen of the Year Award 2023 Chamber Awards

Lori Floyde, left, receives The Anniston Star Citizen of the Year from Star staff writer Sherry Kughn at the 44th Annual Calhoun County Area Chamber & Visitors Center meeting at Oxford Civic Center.
Lori Floyd tries to set homeless on a better path
Don Killingsworth Ed Castile 2023 Chamber Awards

Jacksonville State University President Dr. Don Killingsworth and AIDT Executive Director Ed Castile exchange pleasantries at the 44th Annual Calhoun County Area Chamber & Visitors Center meeting at Oxford Civic Center.
Dr. Tim Lindblom Leadership Calhoun County Ray Crow Award 2023 Chamber Award

Dr. Tim Lindblom, right, receives the Leadership Calhoun County Roy Crow award from Jacki Lowry Wednesday at the 44th Annual Calhoun County Area Chamber & Visitors Center meeting at Oxford Civic Center.
Terry Smiley Brenda Dozier Hollis Chairman’s Award 2023 Chamber Awards

Terry Smiley, right, receives the Brenda Dozier Hollis Chairman's Award from Dr. Don Killingsworth Wednesday at the 44th Annual Calhoun County Area Chamber & Visitors Center meeting at Oxford Civic Center.
Greg Waldran Tourism Champion Award 2023 Chamber 2023

Craig Waldron, right, receives the Tourism Champion Award from Jacki Lowry Wednesday at the 44th Annual Calhoun County Area Chamber & Visitors Center meeting at Oxford Civic Center.
Kayla Peeples Ambassador of the Year Award 2023 Chamber Awards

Kayla Peeples, left, receives the Ambassador of the Year from Matt Whitaker Wednesday at the 44th Annual Calhoun County Area Chamber & Visitors Center meeting at Oxford Civic Center.

Staff Writer Brian Graves: 256-236-1551.