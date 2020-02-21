Calhoun County buys land to extract stone and save road money

Now that the county has bought a chert pit, Calhoun County’s road builders have material to last a long time. Their grandkids will, too.
“It’ll sustain the county’s needs for decades, really,” said Brian Rosenbalm, county engineer, on Wednesday. “Hopefully generations to come after us will always have a source of chert.”
The county approved a contract last week to buy about 80 acres of land between Nisbet Lake and Mark Green roads, about 4 miles northwest of Jacksonville. Rosenbalm told the Calhoun County Commission at that meeting that the purchase will save taxpayers on the cost of stone, which has been rising steadily.
The land includes a lot of topography — “That’s a fancy way of saying ‘there’s a big hill,’” Rosenbalm joked — filled with enormous amounts of the rock, also known as flint, which is a popular material for road construction and maintenance.
“It sets up and becomes very hard, so for road-building purposes it’s very useful,” Rosenbalm said.
The county will pay $170,900 for the land, a section of two larger parcels owned by Kymulga LLC, a Delaware-based company, big-acre tracts previously used for pine tree logging. The property was owned in the 1990s by Kleenex and Huggies parent company Kimberly-Clark, according to county tax records.
Rosenbalm said county leaders had been trying to buy the land for the last few years, and had finally reached an agreement about six months ago. The decision to try to purchase land for excavation was prompted in part by the rising cost of gravel in Alabama.
“In the last seven years the stone price nearly doubled, so it became a cost issue with us purchasing so much,” he said.
Rosenbalm remembers prices being as low as $9 per ton of gravel. Now the cost is around $17.50, he said. Considering the vast amounts of stone required for road projects — installing a residential driveway, for instance, takes at least 25 tons, he said, so roadway work takes considerably more — the costs add up.
He said he wasn’t sure what had been driving the price up, but said he’d been told by a material company sales representative that costs had gone up around the state.
A database provided by the United States Geological Survey of aggregate use and sales by state shows Alabama’s cost averages per ton of crushed stone — like the kind of gravel used in road projects — starting at $9.09 in 2010, and rising to $11.19 in 2015, the most recent year of data, at a rate of about 50 cents to $1 per year.
Lee Estes, Cleburne County engineer, said he’s seen the same pricing trend as Rosenbalm.
“The cost of stone in Birmingham is substantially higher, and it’s reaching that level here,” Estes said.
Quarry regulations have made it more difficult to establish excavation sites, he said, especially when there’s any sort of water nearby.
More than 70 Opelika residents gathered at a Lee County Commission meeting last week to protest a proposed rock quarry, an effort that led the commission to officially oppose the quarry’s creation, according to The Auburn Plainsman. Among air quality concerns and noise pollution concerns, residents also worried about Saugahatchee Lake, just 2 miles from the proposed quarry site.
Atisthan Roach, a manager of community and government affairs with Vulcan Materials Company, which has offices in Alabama, noted that permitting has become tighter.
“We don’t have a shortage of rock, but not all rock is created equal, and it’s getting harder and harder to permit to be able to mine,” she said.
But other factors contribute to price increases, like fuel for the trucks that transport the stone, the equipment and labor costs at quarry sites and typical inflation, according to Tom Layfield, executive director of the Alabama Road Builders Association.
“Construction costs have increased across the board,” Layfield said.
Rosenbalm, the Calhoun County engineer, said the county hopes to offset some of the purchase price by growing and eventually harvesting pines on about 40 acres of the property, hearkening back to its original use as a source for paper products. The county will only dig on about 2 acres of the land to start, which should last for some time, long enough for trees to grow.
“We don’t need to disturb 80 acres of ground,” Rosenbalm said. “We’re only going to open up what we need.”