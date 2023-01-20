Calhoun County BOE salutes teachers of the year

Members of the Calhoun County Board of Education were overwhelmed with gifts from students throughout the county who were recognizing Board of Education Month.
“It is often a thankless job,” said Superintendent José Reyes.
Chair Tobi Burt displayed one plaque with student signatures, and member Mike Almaroad held up a handmade, wooden pen that ag students from one of the county’s seven main schools had made.
“I look forward to sitting down and looking at my gifts,” said member Lisa Almaroad. “I usually cry when I do that each year.”
Prior to the meeting, the two top teachers of the year had been announced, and the board saluted them.
Regina Jinks of Ohatchee Elementary School was named the Elementary School Teacher of the Year, and Bradley Hood of the Calhoun County Career Academy was named the Secondary Teacher of the Year.
Jinks, a sixth-grade teacher from Ohatchee Elementary School, has taught there for 20 years. Her principal, Emily Smith, said Jinks is caring to her students and co-workers.
“She puts everything she has into what she is doing,” Smith said. “She teaches from her heart and believes every child can learn. She never gives up on anyone and is a wonderful, engaging and fun teacher and person. She does whatever it takes to help her students as though she is a stand-in mom.”
Hood, formerly a math teacher at Pleasant Valley Schools, took on the task of teaching students at the Calhoun County Career Academy in August. He teaches building construction.
The Career Academy’s director and principal, Melanie Brooks, said Hood has had a positive effect on the students in a short period.
“He has totally turned things around,” she said Friday, “and he has led the students through several different projects and spearheaded a community project called Sleep in Heavenly Peace. He and his students built, stained and placed the school logo on 40 beds for children who have none.”
“Mr. Hood knows how to build relationships with students, motivate them and show them what they are capable of. Within six months, we have seen some students who maybe didn’t want to come to the program and now they see the great things going on. They are eager to get their hands dirty and learn how to build something on their own.”
The board members also recognized Haylee Brown, TCI’s Student of the Month. She is a senior at Alexandria High School. TCI, a company that offers services in the alarm-system industries of telecom, security, fire and IT services, will choose two students from throughout the county’s school systems who won student of the month, and those two will receive scholarships in late May.
In other business, the board passed a resolution to allow the 10 students on the Wellborn High School student council to travel to Washington, D.C., on March 1-4, to witness the governmental process and to visit historical sites.
Micah Junior, a science teacher and student council adviser, is spearheading the trip.
“We have been in touch with Mike Rogers and Katie Britt’s offices and see who can possibly give us a tour of the Capital and White House,” said Junior. “This is the first trip I’ve planned, but I started helping with the student council in 2013. I took over the main role in 2016.”
Junior and the school’s librarian and other adviser, Donna Vingers, will accompany the students.