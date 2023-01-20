 Skip to main content
Calhoun County BOE salutes teachers of the year

Regina Jinks Elementary School Teacher of the Year

Regina Jinks receives the Elementary School Teacher of the Year. She has been at Ohatchee Elementary School for the past 20 years.

 By Sherry Kughn, Star Staff Writer, skughn@annistonstar.com

Members of the Calhoun County Board of Education were overwhelmed with gifts from students throughout the county who were recognizing Board of Education Month.

“It is often a thankless job,” said Superintendent José Reyes.

Bradley Hood Secondary Teacher of the Year

Bradley Hood has only taught at the Calhoun County Career Academy since August, but he has made a positive impact on students, and was named the Secondary Teacher of the Year.

Staff Writer Sherry Kughn: 256-236-1551. 