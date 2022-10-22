 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
featured

Calhoun County BOE hears of effort to restart Honor Society affiliation at Wellborn

Student honored

This month, co-owner of Telephone Communications Inc. of Anniston, Julie Russell (right), honors Barbara Feliciano, a senior vocational student who also is an ambassador for the Calhoun County Career Academy, an athlete and active in several school organizations. TCI is a telephone, security and technology company who will honor a student each month at the Calhoun County BOE meetings.

 Sherry Kughn / The Anniston Star

Micah Junior is a busy high school science  teacher at Wellborn and parent of four children. He has squeezed into his schedule another undertaking close to his heart: to restart his school’s participation in the National Honor Society.

“I would like to name the honor society after Ed Whatley, a former principal,” Junior told a meeting of the Calhoun County Board of Education Thursday. “He died two years ago, and we want to show him honor for his service to Wellborn and to the other schools where he has served.”