Calhoun County BOE hears of effort to restart Honor Society affiliation at Wellborn

Micah Junior is a busy high school science teacher at Wellborn and parent of four children. He has squeezed into his schedule another undertaking close to his heart: to restart his school’s participation in the National Honor Society.
“I would like to name the honor society after Ed Whatley, a former principal,” Junior told a meeting of the Calhoun County Board of Education Thursday. “He died two years ago, and we want to show him honor for his service to Wellborn and to the other schools where he has served.”
Junior told the board restarting the Honor Society costs $380, and that the teachers and staff at the school have pitched in the money. After the society begins anew, Junior said he hopes the junior high school will follow suit.
A visitor at the meeting, retired teacher Teresa Noell, said the school might want to consider allowing students to become members of the BETA Club instead of the Honor Society.
“The words ‘National Honor Society’ sound more elevated,” she said, “but the BETA Club gives more scholarships and competitive opportunities to students at an annual state convention.”
Also at the meeting, Chris Youngman, the head baseball coach at Pleasant Valley, told the board how his was the only school among the county’s seven that did not have a stand-alone concession stand with a press box. He said the small space the parents and volunteers are working out of is not sufficient.
“The parents cannot see their children play ball as they are working,” Youngman said. “We need capital improvement of the baseball field. A new press box will have a positive impact on the community.”
Youngman had prepared a multi-paged handout for each board member with an overview of the concession stand project, its goals, specifications and photos of the old facilities and an architectural drawing of the new one. Also included was a financial statement that estimated the cost to be about $381,852.
“We may be able to get some of the materials donated,” he said, “which would reduce the costs.”
The board and superintendent addressed several other issues on the regular agenda, including awarding a bid to Regional Produce to supply non-refrigerated milk, and to Forestwood Farm for fresh milk.
The superintendent and board recognized the positive contributions made by all seven high schools. Honored were band directors and drum majors respectively: Michael Melton and Audrey Boling of Alexandria; Gena Nix and Brody Holcomb of Ohatchee; Haley Jackson and Hannah Renfroe of Pleasant Valley; Jada Franksain and Cash Campbell of Saks; Jared Holland and Zachary Gardner of Weaver; David Hobbs and co-drum majors Jenna Honea and Mackenzie Thrasher of Wellborn; and Sara Freeman and Imojen Whatley of White Plains.