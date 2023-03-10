Calhoun County Animal Control sets adoption day for March 25

Naomi Richards and her staff at Calhoun County Animal Control center have planned an Adoption Day for March 25 from 2-5 p.m. at Pickette’s Feed and Pet Supply at the corner of McClellan Boulevard Blue Mountain Road.
On that day, the center’s staff will bring six to eight dogs who are friendly, well-mannered and good with kids, and several puppies.
“The ones we will bring will be spayed or neutered, will have had a microchip in place and vaccines administered,” said Richards. “They are wormed and treated for fleas and are tested for heartworm.”
The cost of the adoption is only $125, and some of the dogs are already sponsored by donors and cost nothing. Others are encouraged to pay the $125 by calling the center, at 256-241-2929.
The center’s first adoption event was held in February at its office and kennels on Morrisville Road. But only a handful of visitors dropped by, and only one “fur baby” was adopted. Richards hopes the more visible location of the second event will bring in more adoptees, and that it can become a monthly custom.
“I want to show the world how spectacular those who adopt a new family member from our center are,” said Richards.
Terry Howell, the county’s commissioner for District 4, attended the February event and is glad the center is on better footing than it was earlier.
A controversy arose last summer from animals receiving vaccines by unauthorized employees and from not following the standard of care for animals requiring euthanization. The director resigned around the first of July and the center was closed until the new director, Richards, was hired. Other improvements were made at that time.
Howell said Friday that the center’s entire program is transitioning from being reactive to proactive, but many things must be accomplished before the commissioners and other county leaders achieve a new set of goals.
“We need more space, a limit on the number of dogs that pet owners may have and a requirement to have all dogs registered,” Howell said. “For all those things to happen, and more, we must get help from all levels of government, including the county, state and possibly even the federal government. We want to promote responsible ownership of pets in this county and seek more ways to promote adoptions and better care of animals.”
Matt Pickette, co-owner of the feed and pet supply store, has offered to allow the center to have its monthly events in the parking lot or sidewalk.
We do what we can to help out,” Pickette said. “We also help the League for Animal Welfare a couple of times a year and allow them to use our pet bath at no charge, and they can keep the money they earn.”
Jessica Connell, a kennel technician at the center, said the adoption event will include a mix of breeds and ages of dogs.
“We want to have plenty so we can showcase the dogs and allow adoptees to interact and play with the animals and give them treats. We want the match between pet and owner to be a good fit.”
