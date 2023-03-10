 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
featured

Calhoun County Animal Control sets adoption day for March 25

puppy love

Sixth-grader Braylon Raines is shopping for a new puppy at the Calhoun County Animal Control center. He has his eye on Dug. Braylon is the son of Nikole and Mitchell Raines of Saks.

 By Sherry Kughn, Star Staff Writer, skughn@annistonstar.com

Naomi Richards and her staff at Calhoun County Animal Control center have planned an Adoption Day for March 25 from 2-5 p.m. at Pickette’s Feed and Pet Supply at the corner of McClellan Boulevard Blue Mountain Road.

On that day, the center’s staff will bring six to eight dogs who are friendly, well-mannered and good with kids, and several puppies.

Staff Writer Sherry Kughn: 256-236-1551. 