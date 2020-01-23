Calhoun County animal control receives kennel truck for long-distance transport

The county Animal Control Center has a new kennel trailer, thanks to an agreement with Ohatchee.
According to Chris Westmoreland, director of the center, the aluminum trailer has eight compartments that can hold two dogs each, which will ease the movement of animals from the center to rescue shelters. Originally built for military dogs, the trailer was bought by Ohatchee as part of the 1033 Program, which makes military equipment surplus and available to local law enforcement.
“We can use it for transportation or for large-scale impounds like animal hoarding situations,” Westmoreland told an audience at Thursday’s Calhoun County Commission meeting. The center’s current transport can only hold two animals on average, he explained, “so anything bigger than that is really useful for our department.”
The center has partnerships with several rescue groups and transports animals when the rescue groups don’t make pickups themselves. Some of those groups are as close as Boaz, while others are in Atlanta, Wisconsin, New York and Canada.
The commission approved an agreement with Ohatchee leaders to keep and maintain the trailer, which has air conditioning, water storage and a built-in generator for power, Westmoreland said. Ohatchee will retain ownership, according to the text of the agreement, while the county will make repairs to the trailer. Westmoreland told commission members during a pre-meeting work session that the trailer is valued at $20,000 in military surplus listings, and would cost even more elsewhere.
“It has good-sized compartments; the fuel tank and generator need some work, but it’s just some maintenance, and that beats $40,000,” he said.
During its meeting, the commission also:
— Ordered abatement of a nuisance at 706 Alabama 204 near Jacksonville, property owned by Fort McClellan Credit Union, according to code enforcement officers.
— Dismissed a nuisance claim at 1341 Dogwood Lane near Piedmont.
— Renewed membership in the Association of County Commissions of Alabama’s liability self-insurance fund for three years.
— Extended an employment contract with Felecia Mullinax, director of operations at the Calhoun County Sports Complex, for another three years, starting Feb. 17.
— Approved an agreement with the Alabama Department of Transportation to repave Whites Gap Road SE from Alabama 21 to the Jacksonville city limits, and Whites Gap Road from the intersection of Cottaquilla Road to Alabama 9.
County Engineer Brian Rosenbalm said the agreement allows the project to get started, in terms of funding and planning, but money for the project won’t appear until the next fiscal year. The project will cost just over $1 million for 4.86 miles of paving, he said.