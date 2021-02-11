Calhoun County administrator contract extended four more years

The Calhoun County Commission renewed County Administrator Mark Tyner’s contract for another four years during its Thursday morning meeting.
Tyner worked as administrator of Bibb County for 14 years before taking the position with Calhoun County in 2018. His contract will continue through Feb. 11, 2025, at which time it may be extended again. According to the contract, Tyner will receive a 3 percent raise each year beginning in January 2022.
Tyner said after the meeting that he was glad to have the support of the commission, and noted the many projects under way across the county, including renovations at the county jail, repairs to the courthouse roof, the construction of a new arena and continued efforts to manage the stray animal population.
“Hopefully we’ve done some things along the way to make things better,” Tyner said. “It goes back to the support of the commissioners and the staff.”
With commission Chairman J.D. Hess absent Thursday morning, the day also marked the first time Commissioner Carolyn Henderson has presided over a commission meeting since taking the seat of her late husband, Eli Henderson, last year. Henderson took the commission through its brief agenda in only a few minutes, earning a few compliments from assembled staff.
“I want you all to know I think of everyone here as family, and all the employees who work so hard to make us look good,” Henderson said.
During the meeting, the commission also:
— Approved a request for proposals to finance $1.46 million in costs from new equipment purchases, including eight heavy dump truck chassis, eight 16-foot steel dump bodies and two heavy-duty low boy tractors. The request asks for a three-year lease.
— Selected Community Consultants, a Huntsville firm, to provide federal grant application preparation and grant management services for potential projects through December 2023.
— Waived second readings and approved Alcoholic Beverage Control Board off-premise retail beer and table wine licenses at Dollar General on Ballplay Road in Piedmont and TGS One Stop in Alexandria.