In a meeting of the Calhoun County Commission Thursday morning, commissioners recognized area youth.
Local winners of 4-H competitions were announced, the Wellborn High School band members were recognized for their work to clean in Wellborn’s park, and members of Wellborn youth baseball teams were applauded along with the announcement that their fields were getting new scoreboards, courtesy of Eastman Chemical Company.
District 4 Commissioner Eli Henderson said he is excited to be able to recognize kids in the area for their accomplishments and efforts.
“It’s not all about roads and bridges and potholes,” Henderson said. “It’s about kids too.”
Henderson and the commission gave the Wellborn band $1,000 to use for equipment, not necessarily in return for the good deed.
“They don’t have to do anything, but sometimes we like to make them work for it,” Henderson joked. “They went and worked for two days out there and really did some great work.”
Henderson helped secure a $4,000 donation from Anniston-based Eastman, which will be used to buy four new scoreboards for Wellborn’s youth baseball fields.
During its meeting, the commission also:
— Approved the beer and wine license for Cheaha Foothills General Store on U.S. 78 east of Oxford.
— Awarded bids for different categories of food supplies for the county jail to Osborn Brothers Foodservice, Bimbo Bakeries and U.S. Foods.
— Extended a service contract with Smith’s Detection Service for the X-ray machine in the courthouse.
— Renewed an agreement with DataWorks Plus for maintenance of the fingerprint system at the jail.
— Appointed Commissioner Lee Patterson to serve as Calhoun County’s representative on the Association of County Commissioners of Alabama.
— Appointed Patricia Womack to the Beautification Board.
— Voted to apply for a grant of up to $178,045 from the U.S. Office for Victims of Crime to support the Victim Service Officer program.