Calhoun County voters could soon get the chance to legalize Sunday alcohol sales in rural portions of the county.
County commissioners plan to take up resolution authorizing a Sunday sales vote at their regular meeting Thursday. A “yes” vote from commissioners would place the Sunday sales question on the ballot in a future election.
“Just about every city has done it,” said County Commissioner Tim Hodges. He said the county’s proposal would put the matter on the ballot in 2020, most likely during the March primary.
A decade ago, it was hard to find a place to buy alcohol on Sunday anywhere in the county — a legacy of Alabama’s decades-long, piece-by-piece repeal of Prohibition-era laws. Anniston legalized Sunday sales in 2013, after a long fight in the Legislature. Weaver went wet on Sunday that same year.
Soon other cities followed suit.Southside, Glencoe and Piedmont did it in 2016, Jacksonville in 2017. Oxford, long a holdout, voted in a Sunday sales this year. Only the county’s smallest towns — Hobson City and Ohatchee — remain dry on Sunday.
“We talked about it years ago, but I guess we never got around to a vote,” said Ohatchee Mayor Steven Baswell.
A county vote would extend Sunday sales to the entire unincorporated area of the county, including growing communities such as Alexandria and rural tourist attractions. Commissioner Eli Henderson said Silver Lakes, a golf course near Southside, would likely benefit if a referendum passed.
Attempts to reach Silver Lakes officials for comment late Wednesday afternoon were unsuccessful. So were attempts to reach the owners of Otter Creek Farm, a hunting lodge near Ohatchee that has welcomed high-profile guests including Donald Trump Jr.
Passing Sunday sales was once a complex process, with local officials going to the Legislature for permission and lawmakers often sending the matter on to voters in a referendum. Lawmakers simplified the process with a bill passed earlier this year: A vote by county commissioners could send the matter directly to the ballot for voters’ approval.