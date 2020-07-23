Calhoun commission OKs housing some St. Clair County inmates

The Calhoun County Commission on Thursday approved an agreement with St. Clair County to house some inmates in Calhoun County’s jail.
The move comes as the St. Clair County Jail in Pell City closed earlier this month to undergo “certain assessment and renovations,” according to the agreement.
“The sheriff in St. Clair County had reached out to neighboring counties because there was an issue with one of the jail locations and he was looking for ways to house those inmates temporarily,” said Calhoun County Administrator Mark Tyner.
The agreement does not specify the number of inmates who will be transferred, but that St. Clair County will pay Calhoun County $40 per day for each St. Clair inmate incarcerated at the Calhoun jail.
The amount is intended to reimburse the county for “costs associated with housing, security, feeding, maintenance and certain medical treatment” of those new inmates.
In other business, the commission:
— Declared 116 Ridgeview Drive, Alexandria, a nuisance.
— Awarded a bid to Piedmont Fencing for a period of 12 months for the purchase of chain link fence material.
— Extended several highway bids with the following companies: Midsouth Paving, Traffic Signs, Alabama Guardrail, Fallin Farms dba Harvey Culvert, Foley Products, Midsouth Aggregates, Jenco dba Miller Sand and Landscape Supply, and Office Supplies.
— Declared four vehicles assigned to the Sheriff’s Office as surplus property.
— Signed a memorandum of understanding with Mid America Health to provide portable dental services to Calhoun County Jail for $2,200 a day.
— Named William Lamar Murray as the designated custodian of electronic vote counting machines for the county.
— Appointed Commissioner Lee Patterson to serve on the 2020-2021 Association of County Commissions of Alabama Legislative Committee and serve as the county’s voting delegate for that committee’s ONE Voice Session on Aug. 20.
— Approved a resolution acknowledging that the Calhoun County Community Punishment & Corrections Authority is an important element of the judicial system.
— Granted Tier I retirement benefits to Tier II county employees. Under the new plan, Tier II plan members will contribute 7.5 percent of their compensation to the Employees’ Retirement System and Tier II plan members who are firefighters or law enforcement will contribute 8.5 percent.
— Signed a memorandum of understanding with the Regional Medical Center’s Center for Occupational Health to provide county employees with medical direction and testing related to COVID-19, according to Tyner.
— Signed an agreement with the Alabama Emergency Management Agency for grants to acquire two storm shelters.
— Extended the contracts of Chris Gann and Rodney P. McCain to be employed as assistant county engineers.
— Entered into an agreement with the Alabama Department of Transportation for the installation of new traffic signals at the intersections of U.S. 431 at Bynum-Leatherwood Road and U.S. 431 at Gladden Lane.