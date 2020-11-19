Calhoun BOE talks finances at Thursday meeting

The Calhoun County Board of Education’s finances are in good shape, according to Superintendent Donald Turner.
Turner said after a regularly scheduled board meeting the school system had already distributed funds from “Helping Schools” car tags to each school and had 3.65 months worth of reserve funds.
“Most systems don’t have that,” he said.
Board members also set their monthly meeting schedule and re-elected Tobi Burt as the board’s chairman and Julie Hood as the vice-chair.
They also voted to enter into a lease agreement for copiers at Saks High School and declared several items as surplus.