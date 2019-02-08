A student from C.E. Hanna Elementary School in Oxford spelled his way past more than 30 competitors in the Calhoun County Spelling Bee at Anniston Middle School on Friday.
Sixth-grader Josh Kim took home first place after an eighth-round bout with second-place winner, Jackson McKerchar, a Jacksonville High School eighth-grader. The competition was composed of the top spellers from every school in the county and ranged from 8- to 14-year-olds.
Kim took home a bumblebee bobblehead trophy and a $75 check for earning first, while McKerchar took home a $50 check for second place. Kristie Barnett of Oxford Middle School took home a $25 check for placing third.
Kim said he felt “really excited” to have claimed first place at the competition, which earns him a spot at the state competition in Alabaster on March 9.
“My dad helped me study with a program called ‘Quizlet,’” he said. “We created study sets for a lot of words based on their language of origin. It made it easier to spell and the way the program works makes you memorize them better.”
Knowing the language of origin for a word sometimes helps him spell it, according to Kim, but other times sounding it out before spelling is the optimal strategy.
The first- and second-place pair briskly churned through words including “doctrinaire,” “virtuoso” and “melancholy” in the final, hotly contested rounds, until McKerchar finally stumbled on “ambivalent.” Kim spelled that word correctly before winning on “julep.”
Event organizer Jeff Moon, a teacher at Kitty Stone Elementary, said he was happy with how the spelling bee went. He’s been planning the competition since November.
“The ending was great,” he exclaimed. “You don’t think of a spelling bee as exciting, but it was.”
A former winner of the Calhoun County Spelling Bee, Robert Smith, was the announcer for the competition. He’s a graduate of Jacksonville State University and has announced for several spelling bees over the past 20 years.
“I tell people I’m the only person to ever get knocked out of the state bee without misspelling a word,” he quipped. “I spelled the wrong word, but I spelled it correctly.”
The list of words used at all official spelling bees nationwide comes from the E.W. Scripps Company, according to Moon. The company sponsors the national spelling bee, which is televised on ESPN. The national competition takes place in Maryland and runs for four days, beginning May 26.