Busy day benefits veterans charity at Eastaboga

EASTABOGA — A car show, a barbeque competition, music, food vendors, a trade day and an office-seeker or two rounded out the spectacle at Combat Park in Eastaboga Saturday, as Alabama Vet Fest attracted hundreds to benefit the nonprofit Wounded Warriors of Alabama.
Bill Williams, the CFO for Wounded Warriors, said the event attracted more than 2,700 people.
He said that for every dollar raised on Saturday, 91 cents goes towards Wounded Warriors.
“I think we were really busy today, every aspect worked very well,” Williams said.
Katie Britt, a candidate for U.S. Senate showed up to stump for votes ahead of Tuesday’s Republican primary. Britt is running against challengers Mo Brooks Jr. and military veteran Mike Durant.
A brisk breeze swirled, carrying the aroma of BBQ, as festival goers gathered to take photos and talk to the candidate.
Britt said if she makes it to a possible runoff she hopes to seek ex-President Trump’s endorsement.
“We are working hard to earn the support of every single Alabamian and certainly hope that earns President Trump's support as well. We are proud, my husband and I, to have voted for him every single time he has been on the ballot, I had the opportunity to work on his policies,” Britt said.
Britt said that “every single thing” in the country is moving in the wrong direction.
“So it doesn't matter if we’re talking about the border abroad or here at home, the list of things in this nation that need to be reversed are endless,” Britt said.
Britt said that the people she has spoken with recently on the campaign trail want energy independence and have expressed their concerns about inflation.
Britt said she believes it’s time to open up Federal lands for oil and gas leases and to finish the Keystone pipeline. (About 8 percent of the Keystone XL pipeline has been completed and the project has been abandoned by its developer, according to a Wikipedia entry on the topic.)
“Allow for us to utilize our natural resources to drive down prices from everything from the pump to the grocery store and to everything in between,” she said.
“Inflation is hurting hard working Alabamians, it hurt our seniors first, they saw and felt the pinch before anyone else did, they have worked their entire life to save so that they can enjoy their grandchildren or enjoy their retirement, they’re having to go back to work,” Britt said.
Britt then visited vendors in one of the trade day pavilions. One of those vendors, Ronald Vinyard, 59, was selling CB radios. Vinyard, who said his CB handle is “Cobra” said he is going to vote on Tuesday because it’s “the American Way.”
“I always vote,” he said.
Vinyard said he is undecided who he will vote for on Tuesday but like Britt, he is worried about the direction that the country is heading.
“It’s downhill, the economy is going crazy, you don’t know who to trust anymore, that’s the biggest issue,” Vinyard said.
Talladega County Sheriff Jimmy Kilgore is running for reelection and he had a booth set up in a pavilion to escape the heat of a summer-like sun.
Kilgore said he is going to vote on Tuesday.
“I’m unhappy with the things that’s going on nationally and I think we have a chance to make an impact for change and I’m going to do that and also being on the ballot, I’m going to vote for Jimmy Kilgore,” Kilgore said.