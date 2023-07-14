Boyd expects redistricting to go back to courts

State Rep. Dr. Barbara Boyd (D-Anniston) hosted one of four town halls Thursday night sponsored by the state House Democratic Caucus on the eve of the state legislature’s special session to redraw the state’s congressional districts. She said she expects any new map approved to be forced back into the courts for a final decision.
Boyd spoke to approximately 50 area residents at the Anniston City Meeting Center.
State legislators will return to Montgomery on Monday with a deadline to approve a new congressional district map by Friday, June 21.
The outreach to constituents comes as the state grapples with the decision of the U.S. Supreme Court last month finding Alabama’s congressional districts were not properly drawn in accordance with the court’s 1986 precedent interpreting how legislative districts must be drawn under the landmark Voting Rights Act, as amended in 1982.
The Supreme Court’s 5-4 ruling held for a state such as Alabama with seven congressional seats with one in four voters being black, its state legislature had denied African-Americans “a reasonable chance” to elect a second representative of their choice.
Alabama’s most recent redistricting came after the 2000 census creating one large group of black voters into one congressional district while spreading out the remainder of the black population creating an “illegal racial gerrymandering” under the Voting Rights Act.
A three-judge panel determined last year the state should have “two districts in which black voters either comprise a voting-age majority or something quite close to it.” That is the determination on which the Supreme Court’s decision was based.
While Republicans have the numbers in the state legislature to approve a map without Democratic support, any redistricting approved by the legislature will have to again be reviewed by the three-judge panel where the courts could step in a redraw the maps should the legislature’s adopted plan be found not to have met the Supreme Court’s finding.
Boyd acknowledged there is confusion among the public and even some lawmakers as to how this process will play itself out.
“This affects only the congressional districts,” Boyd explained. “This does not affect the state legislative districts.”
Locally, redistricting could affect the makeup of the current 3rd Congressional District, which includes Calhoun and Talladega counties, and is represented by U.S. Rep. Mike Rogers (R-Saks).
“There are laws and regulations in place as to how redistricting should be done,” Boyd said. “My big question for everyone right now is why weren’t these districts drawn correctly the first time.”
Boyd noted she is one of only four minority members of the 23-member Alabama Permanent Legislative Committee on Reapportionment comprised of members from both the state House and state Senate.
That committee held a meeting Thursday afternoon scheduled to hear public comments and to set guidelines for the committee to use.
Boyd said she missed that session to prepare for her Anniston town hall.
House Speaker Pro Tempore Chris Pringle (R-Mobile) serves as co-chairman of the reapportionment committee and media outlets are reporting Pringle as saying the committee would vote on a map Monday with committee members getting a copy of the proposed map “as soon as possible” before that meeting.
“This is about the party that is in control and has the most votes,” Boyd said. “There are only four of us [minorities] on that committee. What else do you think I can do except what I am doing now — getting information from my [state] district about the [congressional] district.”
Not having a final map or being in the room while that map was being drawn brought the ire of Boyd during her town hall meeting while also bringing attention to the fact the district which could be most affected in a redistricting according to the rules of the Voting Rights Act would be in Pringle’s state legislative district in the Mobile area.
“All proposed maps had to be turned in by July 7. The first day we were there they showed us seven or eight different maps,” Boyd said. “Whatever map they use will be decided by the end of next week.”
“I’ll say this — it may go back to the courts again because it may not be drawn where there are two minority districts,” she continued. “Everything that has happened in Alabama has come from the courts. I lived it and I survived it. This has become a ‘trial and error’ thing and not ‘right and wrong.’”