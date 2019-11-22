Members of the Calhoun County Board of Education praised county school leaders Thursday for bringing up the school system’s grade on state school report cards this year.
Yet they also questioned the validity of those grades, saying it’s hard to measure progress in a state that constantly changes its standardized tests.
“Often times the public doesn’t know that each year we’re given a new testing mechanism for our students, that with each year it’s not an exact comparison to the last year,” school board member Lisa Amerson said at the body’s regular meeting.
Calhoun County’s schools scored a solid “C” on school system report cards issued by the state this year. The state gave the system a grade of 76, up from 70 in the 2016-2017 school year, the first year the grading system was in use.
The state rates schools based on a complex formula that takes in test scores, graduation rates, absenteeism and test-score gaps between minority groups and the school system as a whole. State school officials created the grading system, but lawmakers came up with the idea of issuing letter grades to schools. A separate state law requires the state to declare some schools as “failing,” though the “failing” school list often doesn’t line up with the number of schools assigned an “F” in the letter-grade system.
At Thursday’s meeting, school staff went over the grades school-by-school. High schools saw modest gains or losses between 2017 and this year, but the system’s elementary and middle schools fared better. The biggest increase was at Saks Elementary, which saw its score jump from 61 in 2016 to 84 in the latest report card.
“That goes to show you that it’s not about socioeconomics,” Superintendent Donald Turner said. Saks Elementary is the county’s most ethnically diverse school, and the state report card identifies 85 percent of the student body as “economically disadvantaged.”
Even as they praised the report card gains, school staff warned that the academic scores used in the report card weren’t a good measure of students’ progress. The report cards rely largely on scores from the state’s standardized tests — and Alabama has changed the testing system it uses multiple times in the past few years.
For years, school used a state-created test called the ARMT, then it switched to a test created by the organization that produces the ACT, then a few years later schools switched to a test created by the testing-machine company Scantron.
Turner said that with a new test coming next year, a dip in scores is almost certain.
“Don’t get upset when our scores get lower,” he said.
Board members took no action related to the scores, but did vent some frustration about school system rankings regarding how they’re discussed
“I’m always intrigued with politicians who say ‘these test scores are just devastating,’” said board member Jeff Winn. “They don’t know what NAEP stands for or what it even means, but they like to hear themselves talk.”
NAEP, the National Assessment of Education Progress, is a long-running test of students nationwide, conducted by the U.S. Department of Education.
Alabama had the lowest mathematics test scores in the country in the latest round of NAEP testing.