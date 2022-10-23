'Blippi' stars with animals at farm's festival

Children lined up to see an animated version of Blippi, the Internet and television character beloved by children seven years and under. On Saturday, the young man impersonating Blippi hugged, danced, twirled and talked with all the children lined up to see him at Redbird Willow Farm in Saks.
“We found this festival on Facebook,” said Alexis Callahan as she held her baby, Layla, eight months old.
Hunter and Braelynn, twin four-year-olds, stood in awe of Blippi. Then Hunter’s interest turned to enjoying a flavored frozen drink.
“Blippi was the big draw,” said Ryan, the husband and father of the family.
Alexis said they all loved animals, which were plentiful at the farm: donkeys, llamas, sheep and bunnies. The Callahans have been trying to hit all the fall events they can.
Children visiting the farm on Saturday took advantage of riding in a hayride, painting pumpkins and partaking of candy and other refreshments.