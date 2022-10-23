 Skip to main content
'Blippi' stars with animals at farm's festival

twins at farm

Hunter and Braelynn Callahan, four-year-old twins, had plenty to tell Blippi at Saturday’s fall festival.

 Sherry Kughn / The Anniston Star

Children lined up to see an animated version of Blippi, the Internet and television character beloved by children seven years and under. On Saturday, the young man impersonating Blippi hugged, danced, twirled and talked with all the children lined up to see him at Redbird Willow Farm in Saks.

“We found this festival on Facebook,” said Alexis Callahan as she held her baby, Layla, eight months old.