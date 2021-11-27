Black Friday ’21 draws no packed crowds

“Where's everybody at?” Cindy Joe Oliver of Munford asked, standing inside an empty Quintard Mall on Black Friday.
The once-bustling rows inside the Oxford shopping mall on a Black Friday were almost completely empty.
The days of 4 a.m. lines, snaking around parking lots outside of stores and shopping-cart road-rage inside, might be a thing of the past.
Most holiday shoppers seemed to skip the lines and shop online.
“There’s nobody in the store,” Oliver said. “The lines are usually forever long, and there’s just nobody. It’s crazy. It’s Black Friday — it’s supposed to be madness.”
It wasn’t just the Quintard Mall that saw significantly less of a crowd. Walmart in Lenlock, Best Buy, Sam’s Club and Target’s lines also paled in comparison to previous years.
Those who did brave the cold said they did so for those few items they were unable to grab online, or simply for nostalgic purposes.
Michael Doran of Anniston was among the 30 or so people who lined up in the predawn hours outside of the Lenlock Walmart to shop for his daughters.
Asked if he had anything specific in mind for purchase, Doran said, “Nope. Just show up and see what you can find.”
Doran said he wanted things to “go back to the way it used to be,” and had a long list of stores on the agenda for the day. He said he goes every year, and enjoys the experience.
Post COVID, most stores like Walmart opted to drag out their Black Friday events over the month of November to lessen the need for large crowds to gather in small spaces.
“Customers loved our reinvented Black Friday experience last holiday season, and we’re thrilled to bring it back even better this year with more ways to shop and more event products than ever before,” said Tyler Thomason, Senior Manager of Corporate Communications at Walmart.
Thomason said Walmart also offered free curbside pickup, delivery from store, and other “contactless” options for those shopping online.
Thomason said while he expects most shoppers will go the online route this year, there will still be some customers “who love the excitement of in-store Black Friday shopping.”
Ashley Wimes of Anniston said he was out trying to snag the big-ticket items, such as a PS5 or the big-screen TVs, that sold out quickly online.
“Something about hands on, you get closer to it,” said. “They’re out of stock on everything online.”
Oxford and Anniston police departments were out and about at several different stores, ready to assist with security and to help keep an eye out for thefts.
“Shoppers deserve to feel secure while going about their business,” Anniston police Chief Nick Bowles said. “I advise everyone to be aware of their surroundings and please lock your vehicles and cover valuable items from sight. APD will have routine patrols and regular business checks to help ensure that everyone can focus on their shopping lists.”