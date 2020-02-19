Birmingham-area officials train for disaster at CDP

Don Lupo doesn’t know what economic effect the World Games will have on Calhoun County when Birmingham hosts them in 2021. But he knows there will be an effect beyond Jefferson County.
“If 100,000 people come,” he said, “we don’t have that many hotel rooms, so there’s a possibility people might be staying in Calhoun County.”
Lupo, an administrator for the city of Birmingham, was one of about 40 Birmingham-area officials who began disaster preparedness training Wednesday at the Center for Domestic Preparedness, the Department of Homeland Security’s disaster training center in Anniston.
They’re the first of what could be a series of delegations from Jefferson County governments training in the run-up to the World Games, a sort of non-Olympic Olympics Birmingham will host next year. Established in 1981, the World Games features international competitions in sports that aren’t recognized in the Olympics; spectators next year will see sumo, bowling and tug-of-war, among other sports, according to the event’s website.
The games are expected to draw 3,600 athletes from more than 100 countries and generate more than $250 million in revenue. Lupo’s 100,000-visitor estimate is based, he said, on the turnout for the most recent games in Poland. So far, though, the only economic impact for Calhoun County is a few dozen high-level government administrators staying overnight in Anniston during a three-day training session.
Asked what threats they expected to encounter at the World Games, Lupo and CDP officials seemed reluctant to talk details. CDP deputy director Chris Chesney said this week’s trainees will learn how to deal with health crises, public disturbances and hazardous materials accidents.
“This is the first go-round of 40 personnel coming up from Birmingham,” he said. He said he expected more groups to train in the lead-up to the games.
Another CDP official later said it’s common for CDP classes to train for those three types of disasters — health crises, hazmat incidents and disturbances — in part because they’re what the CDP is best equipped for. The facility includes its own hospital, the former Noble Army Hospital, now fitted out with robot patients, where medical teams can hold mass-casualty drills.
The facility held a highly-infectious disease outbreak exercise in November, a month before the beginnings of the deadly coronavirus outbreak in Wuhan, China. CDP officials said Wednesday that they haven’t yet heard from any trainees who’ve actually dealt with the new coronavirus — U.S. cases still number about one dozen — but they expect to release an instructional video for first responders on the topic later this week.
As for next year’s games, Lupo, the Birmingham official, said he’s keeping all potential hazards in mind. Even earthquakes aren’t unheard of in Alabama, he noted. Pressed to name a top concern, he settled on one thing that’s unavoidable in the South.
“These games are in the summer, in July, in Birmingham, Alabama,” he said. “It’s hot, it’s humid. Someone might consume an alcoholic beverage.”
He said he hopes he won’t use his CDP training, making it through 2021 without an incident.
“The ultimate goal is to not be activated,” he said.